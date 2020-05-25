Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 18 May to 22 May 2020.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/18/2020
FR0010313833
7000
75.2115
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/19/2020
FR0010313833
7000
75.6805
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/20/2020
FR0010313833
7000
74.7320
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/21/2020
FR0010313833
7000
74.141
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/22/2020
FR0010313833
7000
73.1479
XPAR
TOTAL
35 000
74.5826
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/
