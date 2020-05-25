San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2020) - Noble Iron Inc. (TSXV: NIR) ("Noble Iron" or the "Company") today announced that it will be delaying the filing and delivery of certain of its continuous disclosure documents, in accordance with Ontario Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements of the Ontario Securities Commission (the "Blanket Exemption Order") which was adopted for the purpose of providing certain filing and other relief to issuers in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company is relying on the Blanket Exemption Order in delaying the filing of its interim financial report required by section 4.4 of National Instrument 51-102 and related management discussion and analysis required by subsection 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102 for the period ended March 31, 2020 (together, the "Interim Financial Report") and the filing of certifications of the Interim Financial Report required pursuant to National Instrument 52-109 (collectively, the "Required Interim Filings") and compliance with the delivery requirements of applicable securities laws relating to the Required Interim Filings.

The officers and directors of the Company and certain other persons will be subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions pursuant to which such persons are prohibited from trading in any securities of the Company until the Required Interim Filings are filed on SEDAR.

The Company currently intends to make the Required Interim Filings by June 30, 2020.

Since the filing on November 28, 2019 of the Company's third quarter 2019 interim financial report and related management discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments in respect of the Company.

About Noble Iron Inc.

Noble Iron is a technology company that offers software applications and services to construction, industrial and other equipment rental companies, owners, and users to manage their business and equipment's life cycle.



Texada Software, a wholly owned subsidiary of Noble Iron, offers cloud or client-based software applications for equipment rental companies, equipment dealerships, construction companies, general contractors, and equipment operators, including mechanics, logistics and service technicians. Texada's products manage the entire asset lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory location, utilization, maintenance and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis. Texada is the provider of industry-leading technology FleetLogic, a mobile field service and logistics management platform, SRM (Systematic Rental Management), a complete management software for scaling rental businesses, and GateWay, an online store and mobile e-commerce app for customers and sales teams. For more information, visit www.texadasoftware.com or call (800) 361-1233.

Noble Iron can be reached at (866) 762-9475, or at www.nobleiron.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified using words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including the difficulty in predicting when the Required Interim Filings will be filed in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many risks are inherent in the industries in which the Company participates, others are more specific to the Company. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Management assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

