De Novo Software: Sysmex Partec Will Bundle FCS Express 7 Flow With the CyFlow Cube 6

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2020 / Sysmex Partec, a worldwide pioneer and developer of flow cytometry systems, and De Novo SoftwareTM, a leading provider of flow cytometry data analysis solutions announced today a new in-depth cooperation. Sysmex Partec will distribute De Novo Software's flagship product - FCS Express 7 - to their customers in research and industrial markets worldwide.

Takehiro Wajiki, President and CEO of Sysmex Partec said: "Customers, purchasing Sysmex-Partec's new CyFlowTM Cube 6 V2m flow cytometer, will enjoy a five-year license of FCS ExpressTM 7 Flow included with each system." By bundling FCS Express with the CyFlow Cube 6 V2m (*) systems, Sysmex Partec allows customers to benefit from an outstanding analysis software that allows advanced reporting capabilities and data export options. Dr. Danny Köhler, Vice President Development of Sysmex Partec said: "FCS Express is the perfect addition to our CyViewTM data acquisition software. With the flexibility of FCS Express customers can focus on the results by seamless, easy and repeatable reporting options or exploit the full potential of the CyFlow Cube with advanced analysis options."

David Novo, President of De Novo Software, commented: "We are thrilled to be working with Sysmex Partec. They have been innovators in the field of flow cytometry for the last five decades and we look forward to a close collaboration. It is already possible to launch FCS Express directly from the CyViewTM software, and we will work closely to develop innovative workflow and analysis solutions for Sysmex Partec's customers.

* The CyFlow Cube 6 V2m is Sysmex Partec's newest flow cytometry system for a broad range of applications. As a compact stand-alone desktop instrument, the CyFlow Cube 6 V2m features a unique and innovative design. The device can be equipped with an autoloading station for high-throughput analysis.

About De Novo Software

De Novo Software is a leading provider of flow and image cytometry analysis. Its primary product, FCS Express, is used by thousands of laboratories for research purposes, and hundreds of clinical laboratories for high throughput clinical analysis. As the only third-party flow analysis software listed with the FDA for in-vitro diagnostic use, and with full 21 CFR Part 11 compliance features, FCS Express is the analysis tool of choice for the clinical laboratory. For more information, please visit www.denovosoftware.com.

About Sysmex Partec

Sysmex Partec, a worldwide leading pioneer, developer and manufacturer of flow cytometry systems, is an affiliate of Sysmex Corporation, a leading international developer and manufacturer of in vitro diagnostic products. Sysmex Partec products are used in a wide range of applications in healthcare, immunology, cell biology, microbiology, biotechnology, agrosciences, plant breeding, aquaculture and in pharmaceutical, food and beverage industries. For more information, please visit www.sysmex-partec.com.

