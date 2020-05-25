Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Groteske Unterbewertung! Günstige Goldaktien – es gibt sie noch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A111AY ISIN: NO0010708068 Ticker-Symbol: 213 
Tradegate
25.05.20
16:31 Uhr
2,025 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOW ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOW ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9582,04516:40
1,9742,02516:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2020 | 15:17
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vow ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Vow ASA was held today 25 May 2020. All resolutions were adopted in accordance with the Board's proposal and the Nomination Committee's recommendation.

The signed protocol from the Annual General Meeting is attached.

For further queries, please contact:

Erik Magelssen - CFO
Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com

About Vow ASA
In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020). The Vow group has 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-15 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Vow ASA - Minutes AGM 250520 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/898300d1-fc01-4991-a069-7a405e44a256)
VOW-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.