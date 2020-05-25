Sensorium Corporation: Sensorium Announces its Senso Token Available on The Top-Tier Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitcoin.com

This step follows a similar featuring on the KuCoin and HitBTC exchanges and is designed to stimulate the continued adoption of cryptocurrencies, as the Sensorium Galaxy is developing to attract millions of users around the world.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2020 / Sensorium Corporation, a developer of VR, AI, and entertainment content solutions, has added its SENSO Token digital currency to the Bitcoin.com Exchange, one the world's largest crypto asset platform. The BCH / SENSO pair is already available for purchase.

This step followed the recent featuring of SENSO Token on both the KuCoin and HitBTC cryptocurrency exchanges. Thanks to the release of the SENSO token, it has now become possible to use it as an internal currency in the Sensorium Galaxy; Users can now buy avatars and many other attributes for use on the project platform. An exclusive Sensorium Galaxy Shop has been launched for these purposes.

Users can use the token to make purchases related to Sensorium Galaxy games and share content. Third-party developers can use it to create unique locations and customized events for a virtual three-dimensional environment.

Brian Kean, Communications Director for Sensorium Corporation, comments: "The featuring on Bitcoin.com demonstrates Sensorium Corporation's commitment to expand its operations so that more users can interact with Sensorium Galaxy product offerings. Our flagship product, Sensorium Galaxy, marks the evolution of social networks where users are not limited to just one dimension and can interact in virtual reality. Having our own token allows us to open Sensorium Galaxy to the entire blockchain community."

Danish Chaudhry, head of the Bitcoin.com exchange, commented:

"We are very pleased that Sensorium's SENSO token has arrived on Bitcoin.com. Thanks to the symbiosis of VR and blockchain, users can safely interact with each other, and content creators can easily monetize their work without worrying about copyright protection. We are very interested to see how this will affect the development of Sensorium, and we are pleased to support their token."

Sensorium Galaxy offers the world a new format of entertainment and social interaction through multi-user access to virtual three-dimensional entertainment worlds. For example, users will be able to attend unique concerts and events with friends in real time, create their own avatars, buy content, and interact with friends and other visitors directly during the event, all in three-dimensional virtual reality.

According to Fior Markets analysts, the global VR market will grow from $5.34 billion in 2017 to $56.25 billion in 2025. Analysts at investment bank Goldman Sachs expect that the entertainment industry will benefit most from streaming services, whose coverage will grow by four times to 1.2 billion people. Sensorium Corporation is developing a single platform that combines VR, AI, and streaming in one innovative product - Sensorium Galaxy. Using Social VR technology, remote users will be immersed in a virtual world with the possibility of interactive visual and verbal interaction with the virtual environment, other users, and characters. The inclusion of blockchain technology will allow for the implementation of additional content monetization streams within the system and help platform artists create commercially-oriented products.

About Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Corporation, together with Redpill VR, is working on the creation of Sensorium Galaxy social virtual reality, which provides uninterrupted broadcasting of synchronized virtual reality content to users around the world. The platform involves radical changes in the way users perceive virtual reality, going beyond its former solitary nature.

Sensorium Galaxy allows users to interact with each other as events occur in real time or are available from the library. Sensorium Galaxy also signals the evolution of social networks, so that users are not limited to one-dimensional platforms, but have the ability to interact with friends and other users in a virtual environment. Sensorium Galaxy will consist of thematic planets that provide users with various options for social interaction.

About Sensorium Corporation

Sensorium Corporation is a technology company that creates digital simulations and virtual worlds in collaboration with its content partners - world famous concert venues, clubs, and festivals. Investments in the project today amount to about $70 million, mainly from European companies in the gaming and entertainment industry. For more information, visit sensoriumxr.com.

About Bitcoin Exchange

Bitcoin Exchange is a cryptocurrency platform launched in September 2019 with the participation of Roger Ver and Bitcoin.com. The exchange has more than eight pairs, uses a powerful comparative engine with high liquidity and a wide range of security features, such as an IP whitelist and cold storage.

