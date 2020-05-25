Webinar Friday June 5th: How Can ASTar Improve Infection Diagnostics

STOCKHOLM, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-linea AB (publ) (OMX: QLINEA), invites you to a webinar on June 5th at 2pm and 7pm CEST with presentations by CEO Jonas Jarvius, Research Director Mats Gullberg and Marketing & Sales Director Charlotta Göransson.

On the agenda:

Presentation of Q-linea and our leading product ASTar

Presentation of the technology behind ASTar - ASTar is designed to deliver the most accurate and complete result for rapid phenotypic AST.

Demonstration of the features of ASTar and how to perform a run.

Learn more and register here:

https://www.qlinea.com/webinar-registration/

A link to the webinar will be sent out closer to the date. If you have not received an email containing the link at least two hours prior to the webcast, check your junk mail. If the email still cannot be found, please email Oskar Alsing.

The webinar will be available afterwards on-demand if you do not have the opportunity to join live.

A link to the recording will be sent after the event where you can access the presentation.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15:00 CET on 25 May 2020.

About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative infection diagnostics company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Our vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Jarvius

CEO, Q-linea AB

Jonas.Jarvius@qlinea.com

+46(0)70-323-77-60

Charlotta Göransson

Q-linea AB

charlotta.goransson@qlinea.com

+46(0)70-771-59-67

