With effect from May 27, 2020, the subscription rights in Frill Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 08, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: FRILL TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014427993 Order book ID: 197097 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 27, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Frill Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: FRILL BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014428009 Order book ID: 197098 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB