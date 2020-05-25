The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 27 May 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0015998017 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Bavarian Nordic ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 58,300,317 shares (DKK 583,003,170) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 149,795 shares (DKK 1,497,950) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 58,450,112 shares (DKK 584,501,120) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 103.90 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAVA ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3333 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=777553