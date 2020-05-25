Economy Paving Wins 2020 Consumer Choice Award in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2020 / Economy Paving Ltd. is a four-year Consumer Choice Award Winner in the region of Southern Alberta and the category of Paving Contractor.

4-time Consumer Choice Award winning company Economy Paving Ltd. is a privately owned, Alberta based organization with over 30 years of experience in the road construction industry. We offer complete asphalt services, road construction, and snow removal.

We proudly serve commercial, municipal and residential clients throughout Central and Southern Alberta. We are dedicated to providing quality services. We seek to create and maintain strong relationships with our clients through stringent quality control standards and friendly, dependable customer service.

What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

We have won the Consumer Choice Award for 4 consecutive years now and have to thank the kind people living in southern Alberta! We couldn't have done this without our wonderful clients. We are a family owned and operated business, so it means a lot to us to be able to extend our family to yours. Thank you for the trust and continued support. We will continue to service you with outstanding products and services well into the future!

Contact Information:

Address

7419 40 Street NE

Calgary, AB, T3J 4H2

Phone: 403-278-7727

Email: sales@economypaving.ca

Website: www.economypaving.ca

Facebook: Economy Paving

