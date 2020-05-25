Hans Van Bylen elected as an Independent Director; to become Chairman of the Board

Ontex Group NV (Euronext: ONTEX, "Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) held its Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM and EGM) today, and has published the results of all of the proposals submitted to it by the Board of Directors, including approval of the annual accounts for the year ended December 31 2019.

Following Luc Missorten's decision to step down as an independent director of Ontex and Chairman of the Board effective at the end of today's meeting, shareholders approved the proposal to appoint Hans Van Bylen as an independent director of Ontex, in view of naming him Chairman of the Board.

The Board would like to extend its gratitude to Luc Missorten for his commitment and valuable contribution to the development of the Company since its IPO. Under his stewardship, Ontex has made significant progress, increasing its geographic reach and achieving a more balanced portfolio of retailer brands and own local brands, while remaining focused on three attractive categories in personal hygiene. Also during his tenure, the Board was strengthened with new directors with highly relevant experience, took steps to enhance the Company's remuneration policy, and committed to continuing these efforts by making remuneration simpler and even more closely correlated with performance. Luc Missorten will continue to provide his support until the completion of the ongoing transformation program (Transform to Grow or "T2G"), as a senior advisor to the Board.

Hans Van Bylen, formerly CEO of Henkel, will bring to Ontex his deep knowledge of the industrial and consumer goods sector and breadth of experience spanning the FMCG industry, retail brand space, manufacturing and supply chain, digitalization, sustainability and leadership development.

Hans Van Bylen declared: "I am honored and delighted to succeed Luc and build on his achievements as Chairman of Ontex's Board. Notwithstanding the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the T2G transformation plan is delivering results and Ontex is gaining momentum. Ontex has many opportunities ahead of it, and I look forward to working together with the Board and Management to continue refining and executing the Group's strategy and creating value for all stakeholders."

