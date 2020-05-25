Following up on previous Surveillance updates regarding Corona related topics relevant for issuers on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm, Nasdaq informs about a Public Statement issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on May 20, 2020. The Public Statement address the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the half-yearly financial reports of listed issuers. In particular, the Statement addresses the preparation of the interim financial statements according to IFRS and the interim management reports for the 2020 half-yearly reporting periods. It highlights the need for issuers to provide updated information that is useful to investors to adequately reflect the current and expected impact of the COVID-19 situation on the financial position, performance and cash-flows of issuers. ESMA also highlights the importance of providing information on the identification of the principal risks and uncertainties to which issuers are exposed. The considerations in the Statement are also applicable to the reporting of financial information in other interim periods to which IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting is applied. Summary The Public Statement provides recommendations on areas of focus identified by ESMA and highlights: -- the importance of providing relevant and reliable information, which may require issuers to make use of the time allowed by national law to publish half-yearly financial reports while not unduly delaying the timing of publication; -- the importance of updating the information included in the latest annual accounts to adequately inform stakeholders of the impacts of COVID-19, in particular in relation to significant uncertainties and risks, going concern, impairment of non-financial assets and presentation in the statement of profit or loss; and -- the need for entity-specific information on the past and expected future impact of COVID-19 on the strategic orientation and targets, operations, performance of issuers as well as any mitigating actions put in place to address the effects of the pandemic. You can find ESMA's Public Statement here - https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-calls-transparency-covid-19 -effects-in-half-yearly-financial-reports Please be advised that we are available for discussions regarding regulatory and disclosure-related matters. We encourage all Issuers to contact the Surveillance function should there be any questions regarding the rule books or the information in this letter. You can contact the Surveillance function at: Telephone: +46 (8) 405 70 50; or E-mail: iss@nasdaq com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=777603