Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of
financial instrument
|Aggregated daily
volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|Number of Transactions
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
|05/18/2020
|FR0010307819
3,881
59.53
XPAR
50
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
3,881
59.53
Legrand
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,068,044,512 euros
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
