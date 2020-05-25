Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:SSI), a Company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, informs shareholders of the composition of the bureau and the availability of the preparatory documents related to the Combined (ordinary and extraordinary) Shareholders' Meeting to be held in closed-session on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at 9:00 am CEST at the headquarters of the Company (510, rue René Descartes 13857 Aix-en-Provence).

As a reminder (see press release dated May 11, 2020), in the context of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic and in accordance with the provisions of Order 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, the Board of Directors of SuperSonic Imagine has decided that the June 16, 2020 Combined Shareholders' Meeting will exceptionally be held in closed-session, without the presence of its shareholders or any other person entitled to attend (be it physically or via telephone or video conference). The rules for participation and organization of this Combined Shareholders' Meeting have been adapted accordingly.

In this respect, in accordance with Article 8 of Decree No. 2020-418, the Board of Directors of SuperSonic Imagine has appointed two scrutineers to compose the Bureau of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting. Hologic Hub Ltd. (UK), majority shareholder of SuperSonic Imagine, represented by Mr. Michelangelo Stefani (also a director of SuperSonic Imagine) has been appointed, as well as Mrs. Elisabeth Winter, Executive Vice President, Administrative and Financial Director and shareholder of SuperSonic Imagine. Mr. Michael Brock will chair the Combined Shareholders' Meeting in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The secretary will be appointed by the bureau at a later date.

A meeting notice including the agenda, the draft resolutions proposed to the shareholders by the Board of Directors as well as the main rules for participation and voting related to the closed-session June 16, 2020 Combined Shareholders' Meeting was published in the May 8, 2020 French Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) (bulletin n°56 notice n°2001461). A convening notice will be published in the BALO of May 29, 2020 and in a newspaper of legal notices on the same day. These notices are and will be available on the SuperSonic Imagine website (https://www.supersonicimagine.fr).

The preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting are available to shareholders pursuant to the applicable legal and regulatory rules (including Order No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020).

These documents may be sent upon request by email to the following address: actionnaires@supersonicimagine.com or supersonicimagine@newcap.eu. The communication of any information or document will be validly made by e-mail provided that the shareholder indicates in his request the e-mail address to which it can be sent. Shareholders are therefore encouraged to provide their e-mail address when submitting any request.

All the preparatory documents referred to in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available on the SuperSonic Imagine website (https://www.supersonicimagine.fr).

Given the context, shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Combined Shareholders' Meeting space on the SuperSonic Imagine website and/or to address any questions relating the organization of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to the following address: serviceproxy@cic.fr.

2020 outlook

At the current time, it remains difficult to accurately quantify the impact of the Coronavirus epidemic on the Group's activity for the current year.

So far, the group has seen a decline in its activity in its main markets France, China and the United States.

From a supply chain point of view, delays in supplier deliveries were observed at the peak of the containment period in March and April. Procurement could still face delays in the coming weeks, but there is no major risk of supply chain disruption.

With regard to delivery capacity, logistics flows remain active to date, although transit times may be increased by a few days and prices increased on some routes. If needed, the implementation of production catch up plan could also result in unforeseen operating costs (overtime, express transportation). The situation remains very changing and is monitored on a day-to-day basis by SuperSonic Imagine's procurement and logistics teams, in liaison with the suppliers concerned.

The SuperSonic Imagine group's cash position (strengthened by the revolving loan concluded between Hologic Hub Ltd and the Company for a maximum cumulative amount of 65 million euros) should enable the Group to be in a position to deal with the uncertainties related to the current epidemic.

The Group's Management is closely monitoring the evolution of this epidemic in each of the geographical regions concerned, and is implementing all required measures to protect its employees, clients and partners (thus participating in the global effort to limit the spread of the virus). Most activities, including R&D activities, are now being carried out via telecommuting. At the same time, the Group has implemented all necessary health protection measures to continue its essential logistical activities enabling orders to be distributed and shipped. In order to cope with the lockdown period imposed by the government, the Group has already started to implement partial unemployment measures.

In an extremely uncertain global economic environment, the Group is doing everything in its power to protect itself within this unprecedented environment. However, as the epidemic has impacted all of the group's geographical areas of activity, the Company is not in a position to ensure that the SuperSonic Imagine group will not be more seriously impacted, particularly in view of the economic consequences of the extended containment measures in France and in the other countries where the group is present (especially in the United States, which are heavily hit by the crisis linked to the Covid-19 epidemic). Under these conditions, the companies in the SuperSonic Imagine group could see their sales, profitability and cash flow affected to an extent that still remains difficult to assess at this time.

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (Medtech) specialized in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, develops and markets an ultrasound platform whose exclusive ultrafast technology (UltraFastTM) has given rise to new imaging methods, which have now become standards in the non-invasive care path for the characterization of breast, liver or prostate diseases. The first innovative mode UltraFastTM is ShearWave elastography (SWETM), which allows doctors to instantly visualize and analyze tissue hardness, which is critical information for the diagnosis of many pathologies. To date, more than 600 publications have validated the benefits of its technologies. The latest addition to the Aixplorer range, Aixplorer MACH 30 introduces a new generation of imaging UltraFastTM allowing the optimization of all innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu. With more than 2,300 ultrasound platforms installed worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine is present in more than 80 countries and its main markets are China, the United States and France. The group's revenues for the 2019 financial year amounted to €26.8 million. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI). For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.fr.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200525005180/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

NewCap

Thomas Grojean

supersonicimagine@newcap.eu

+33 44 71 94 94