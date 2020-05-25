EGF Theramed Health Corp: EGF Theramed Health Comments Further on Recent Market Activity at the Request of OTC Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2020 / EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP. (CSE:TMED)(OTC:EVAHF)(FRANKFURT:AUHP) (the "Company").

Further to the Company's press releases dated May 19, 2020 and May 22, 2020 (the "Prior News Releases"), the Company has been requested by OTC Markets Group to comment further on recent promotional activity. The Company is aware of certain materials promoting the Company's common shares that were circulated by third parties as a result of the engagements disclosed more fully in the Prior News Releases.

The Company takes its investor relations practices seriously, including its obligations to release material information which might reasonably be expected to have significant effect on the market price or value of its securities.

The Company acknowledges that the distribution of the certain materials promoting the Company's common shares coincided with higher than average trading volume in the Company's common stock in early May 2020. However, the Company has no knowledge or opinion as to whether or not the materials themselves affected trading activity. Many other factors, including but not limited to recently issued press releases, could have had an impact on trading volume. Since late April 2020, the Company has announced the successful conclusion of a non-brokered private placement in two tranches on April 22nd and 29th, 2020, respectively, a joint venture through the acquisition of a 30% interest in Pharmadelic Labs on May 6, 2020, the commencement of IP protection work on May 14, 2020 and a proposed $2 million financing and joint venture by acquisition of a 40% interest in biosynthesis and wellness company, Green Parrot Labs Corp. on May 22, 2020. In addition, the Company initiated a broad investor awareness campaign in May 2020, as announced and more fully disclosed in the Prior News Releases.

At the request of the OTC Markets Group, the Company also notes the following:

Neither the Company nor its officers were involved in the creation or the distribution of the promotional content, nor did the Company have any editorial control over the content. Statements made in the promotional materials regarding the Company and its recent activities are not materially false and/or misleading. Conclusions reached, or projections or opinions expressed regarding the activities of the Company, opportunities in the market segment in which the Company operates and any reference to the future value or trading price of the Company's securities, is that of the author of such materials. None of the materials were reviewed or approved by the Company, and any opinions expressed by the authors were theirs alone and the Company had no notice or right of editorial control over the content. After inquiry of management, the Company's officers, directors, any controlling shareholders (defined as shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company's securities), or any third-party service providers (collectively, the "Interested Parties"), such parties have not, directly or indirectly, been involved in any way (including payment of a third-party) with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials related to the Company and its securities, other than as previously disclosed in the Prior News Releases. After inquiry of the Interested Parties, and based on information provided by such parties, the Interested Parties have not sold nor purchased the Company's securities within the past 90 days, other than 75,000 options exercised and 34,000 shares sold by a director. Other than as disclosed in the Prior News Releases, the Company has not, in the past 12 months, engaged any other party to provide investor, public relations, marketing or related services. The Company has, from time to time, issued common shares, or securities convertible into common shares, at prices constituting a discount to the then current market price of the Company's common shares, as permitted under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Details of all such securities issuances can be found at http://thecse.com/en/listings/technology/Theramed-Health-Corporation.

ABOUT EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP.

(CSE:TMED / OTC:EVAHF / FRANKFURT:AUHP)

EGF Theramed is a consumer technology company engaged in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems. The Company, through its subsidiaries, has assets and technologies used in the extraction and purification of botanical extracts and the creation of extract formulations, as well as medical monitoring device technology. The Company is working to collaborate with other companies for medical technology, equipment protocols and laboratory standard operating procedures. Through the Company's recent joint venture acquisitions, it has begun to research psilocybin and psychedelic extraction and processing for commercialization.

