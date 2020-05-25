Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2020) - The common shares of Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation, previously listed as Seaway Energy Services Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Sweet Earth Holdings is a vertically integrated and award-winning company focused on hemp production and CBD related products. A member of the American National Hemp Association and Leaping Bunny accredited, the Company maintains a complete "farm to shelf" platform. The Company's American and European farms focus on pure organic hemp growing while production specializes on high-end CBD products that can be purchased on its website and distributors in the United States.

_________________________________

L'inscription à la cote du CSE des actions ordinaires de Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation, auparavant inscrite sous le nom de Seaway Energy Services Inc., a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Sweet Earth Holdings est une entreprise verticalement intégrée et primée axée sur la production de chanvre et les produits liés au CBD. Membre de l'American National Hemp Association et accrédité Leaping Bunny, la société possède une plateforme complète «de la ferme à l'étagère». Les fermes américaines et européennes de la société se concentrent sur la culture de chanvre biologique pur tandis que la production est spécialisée dans les produits CBD haut de gamme qui peuvent être achetés sur son site Web et ses distributeurs aux États-Unis.

Issuer/Émetteur: Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): SE Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 79 451 882 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 3 932 830 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 87039X 10 9 ISIN: CA 87039X 10 9 6 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Consolidation: 2.5 old to 1 new/2,5 anciens pour 1 nouveau Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 26 mai/May 2020 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end/Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 30 septembre/September Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for SE. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com