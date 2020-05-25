Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2020) - Debut Diamonds Inc. (CSE: DDI) ("Debut Diamonds" or the "Company") announces that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conditions of the agreement governing its previously announced business combination with Inolife R&D Inc. have not been fulfilled and the parties have mutually agreed to terminate the transaction.

The Company will continue to search for new business opportunities and transactions.

About Debut Diamonds Inc.

Debut Diamonds Inc. is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations.

For more information, please contact:

DEBUT DIAMONDS INC.

Michael Lerner, CEO & Director

Telephone: 416-710-4906

Email: Mlerner10@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56515