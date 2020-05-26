TOKYO, May 26, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation MMC) joined OPEN COVID-19 DECLARATION, which aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19.In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, industry-government-academia cooperation is required so they can accelerate the development and manufacturing of therapeutic drugs, vaccines, medical devices, and infection control products in an unconventional way.Based on this declaration, MMC will neither seek compensation nor assert any patents, utility models, designs or copyrights against any activities, which purpose to stop the epidemic, until the World Health Organization (WHO) declares the end of the COVID-19 outbreak.MMC will continue to support measures against the spread of COVID-19.About COVID-19 countermeasures IP declarationhttps://www.gckyoto.com/covid-2MMC's actions against the spread of COVID-19 infectionshttps://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/notice20200402About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2019 was 1,127,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2018 was 2.27 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.