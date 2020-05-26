Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.05.2020
WKN: A0ET8E ISIN: BE0003820371 Ticker-Symbol: 5E1 
Stuttgart
25.05.20
12:25 Uhr
13,640 Euro
+0,240
+1,79 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2020 | 06:53
35 Leser
EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on May 26, 2020, before market opening
Regulated information - reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between May 15, 2020 and May 22, 2020.

DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (EUR)Total (EUR)
15/05/20202,500 13.6797 34,199
18/05/20202,500 14.0701 35,175
19/05/20202,500 13.9410 34,853
20/05/20202,500 13.8702 34,676
21/05/20202,500 13.6511 34,128
22/05/20202,267 13.5154 30,639
Total14,76713.7922 203,670

As of May 22, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 14,767 shares at an average price of EUR 13,7922, representing in total EUR 203,670.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 605,819 shares as of May 22, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

We create return on emotion.
EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.
EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.
For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel: +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

Attachment

  • Press release in PDF Format (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5531bb1c-c2aa-4936-a8ba-6ba6a1963b91)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
