EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on May 26, 2020, before market opening

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between May 15, 2020 and May 22, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 15/05/2020 2,500 13.6797 34,199 18/05/2020 2,500 14.0701 35,175 19/05/2020 2,500 13.9410 34,853 20/05/2020 2,500 13.8702 34,676 21/05/2020 2,500 13.6511 34,128 22/05/2020 2,267 13.5154 30,639 Total 14,767 13.7922 203,670

As of May 22, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 14,767 shares at an average price of EUR 13,7922, representing in total EUR 203,670.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 605,819 shares as of May 22, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

