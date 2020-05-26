SAFEGUARDS | Toys and Juvenile ProductsNO. 062/20
On February 25, 2020, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has published direct final rule, 16 CFR 1224 revisions to safety standard for Portable Bed Rails.
The rule incorporates the latest version ASTM F2085-19 (Standard Consumer Safety Specification for Portable Bed Rails) with no modification and became effective on May 20, 2020.
The standard defines a portable bed rail as "portable railing installed on the side of an adult bed and/or on the mattress surface which is intended to keep a child from falling out of bed".
A substantive change in ASTM F2085-19 is the change of the fiber content of the sheet from a 50/50 cotton/polyester blend to 60/40 cotton/polyester, a blend which is commonly available on the market.
Copies of the standard can be purchased at https://www.astm.org/Standards/F2085.htm
Final rule 16 CFR 1224.
