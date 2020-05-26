Hyloris Pharmaceuticals: Hyloris appoints Patrick Jeanmart as Chief Financial Officer

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA





Hyloris appoints Patrick Jeanmart as Chief Financial Officer

Liège, Belgium - 26 May 2020: Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA, an innovative specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adding value to the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals, announces the appointment of Patrick Jeanmart1 as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 23 April 2020.

Mr. Jeanmart has over 20 years of experience as a finance executive, including the last 15 years in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry and has significant experience in implementing financial and operational strategies. Mr. Jeanmart recently served as Global Head of Healthcare at Degroof Petercam Investment Bank. Between 2007 and 2018, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Celyad, where he participated successfully in its development, first as a private and then as a public company (Euronext Brussels, Paris and NASDAQ). Prior to joining Celyad, he served at IBA for six years, where he held a number of senior financial management positions.

Stijn Van Rompay, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Hyloris, commented: "As an accomplished CFO, we are delighted to welcome Patrick to Hyloris. He brings a wealth of experience that will be invaluable to Hyloris and the executive management as we ramp up activities to deliver pharmaceutical products with added value and develop our commercialisation strategy."

Commenting on his appointment, Patrick Jeanmart added: "I am pleased to be joining the highly capable team of Hyloris at this exciting time for the business. With a differentiated approach in developing new formulations of existing drugs, Hyloris has great potential to deliver significant value to the healthcare system. I look forward to working with the team towards this mission and assist in bringing improved treatments to patients in underserved markets."

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA

Based in Liège, Belgium, Hyloris is an innovative specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adding value to the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals. Hyloris develops proprietary products it believes offer significant advantages compared to currently available alternatives, with the aim to address the underserved medical needs of patients, hospitals, physicians, payors and other stakeholders in the healthcare system. Hyloris' portfolio spans three areas of focus: IV Cardiovascular, Other Reformulations and Established Market.







