JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Election of the New Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank 26-May-2020 / 06:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ELECTION OF THE NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF JSC HALYK BANK 26 May 2020, Almaty, JSC Halyk Bank (hereinafter referred to as the "Bank") informs that the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of the Bank was held on 22 May 2020, it was convened on the initiative of the Board of Directors and held by absent voting without holding an in-person general meeting of shareholders (hereinafter referred to as the "Annual General Shareholders' Meeting"). With regard to the expiration of the term of powers of the Board of Directors of the Bank, at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of the Bank (minutes to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of the Bank No. 43 dated 22 May 2020), it was decided to elect the following persons as members of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank: Pavlov Alexander Sergeevich, Piotr Romanowski, Dunayev Arman Galiaskarovich, Christof Ruehl and Franciscus Cornelis Wilhelmus (Frank) Kuijlaars as independent directors, Yessenbayev Mazhit Tuleubekovich as a representative of JSC ALMEX Holding Group, Shayakhmetova Umut Bolathanovna, for 3 years. In accordance with the resolution adopted by the newly elected Board of Directors of the Bank (minute to the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank by absent voting No. 35 dated 25 May 2020), Pavlov Alexander Sergeevich was elected the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank. Therefore, in accordance with the best international corporate governance practices, the Bank's new Board of Directors comprises seven directors, including five independent ones. As of the date of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of the Bank, the elected members of the Bank's Board of Directors did not hold voting shares of the Bank and shares (stakes in the authorized capital) in the Bank's subsidiaries. More detailed information on the new composition of the Board of Directors of the Bank is available at: https://halykbank.kz/en/about/leadership. *** About Halyk Bank Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019. In July 2017, the Bank purchased majority stake in Kazkommertsbank JSC - the second largest Bank in Kazakhstan by total assets - and merged it fully in July 2018. With total assets of KZT 9,234.8 billion as at 31 December 2019, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 626 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.kz - ENDS- For further information, please contact: Halyk Bank Viktor Skryl +7 727 259 04 27 ViktorSk@halykbank.kz Mira Kassenova +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Margulan Tanirtayev +7 727 259 04 53 Margulant@halykbank.kz

