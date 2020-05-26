Stockholm, May 26, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that the trading in Midsummer AB's shares (short name: MIDS) will today move to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. Midsummer will belong to the Energy sector (after July 17) and was originally admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in 2018. Midsummer is a leading developer and supplier of advanced solar energy technology solutions for the production and installation of thin film solar panels. Its business offering includes equipment for cost-effective manufacturing of thin film solar cells as well as building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) solutions. Midsummer's production process for thin film solar cells has a minimal carbon footprint compared to other production processes for solar modules. Midsummer's DUO system has taken the position as the most widespread manufacturing tool for flexible CIGS solar cells in the world. Midsummer develops and markets solar panels directly to end customers from its own production and via contract manufacturers. The Midsummer Solar Roofs product range Midsummer SLIM, Midsummer WAVE and Midsummer BOLD offers customers light, thin and flexible solar panels that result in attractive solar roofs. For more information please visit midsummer.se "Moving up to the Premier segment is strategically important to our European expansion and facilitates international ownership in Midsummer," said Sven Lindström, CEO, Midsummer. "We welcome Midsummer to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, where we look forward to supporting their continued growth," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "To take the leap up to our Premier segment is a testament to both the company and the ability of Nasdaq First North Growth Market to function as an incubator for companies looking for the capital and visibility needed to take their companies to the next level." Midsummer has appointed G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser. About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.