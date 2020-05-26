Centrica and AVK to Partner in the Delivery of Data Centre Energy Solutions

LONDON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrica Business Solutions and AVK have today (Tuesday 26th May) signed an exclusive collaboration agreement to co-develop solutions for the data centre market utilising gas engine power generation systems and other energy technologies.

AVK is the largest supplier of data centre and financial sector critical power solutions in the UK and Ireland , while Centrica Business Solutions specialises in gas generation, route to market services, optimisation and innovative financial structures, such as the provision of energy as a service.

In order to combat the shortage of grid capacity available to data centres, and to overcome changing environmental legislation around the use of diesel generation, they will join forces to deploy gas back up and prime power solutions into the data centre market across the UK and Europe.

Ben Pritchard, Sales Director for AVK said: "We have been actively seeking a partner to help us develop our capability in prime power and gas back-up generation. Centrica has extensive experience with gas engines and the nuances of the energy markets and represents the ideal partner with which to develop a compelling market offering."

Centrica Business Solutions Sales Director, Ian Hopkins, added: "AVK has a really strong reputation in the data centre market for delivering high quality back up power solutions. They will provide significant expertise in key areas that will help us to deliver a differentiated joint offering to the data centre market."

The collaboration agreement commits both companies to co-develop a suite of secure power offerings that deliver a more sustainable energy pathway for data centres without any compromise to on-site resilience.

Both Centrica Business Solutions and AVK have a 'preferred partnership' agreement with MTU, the power systems business unit of technology group Rolls-Royce, which will see both organisations selling MTU engines in the distributed power and energy space.

