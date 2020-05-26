EuroLife's Enterprise Learning Platforms to power Empower's online education for over 165,000 patients on the potential benefits of mushrooms and their potential impact on health and wellness

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2020) - EuroLife Brands (CSE: EURO) (FSE: 3CMA) (OTC PINK: EURPF) ("EuroLife" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated enterprise focused on the pan-European health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce that further to the definitive agreement announced on May 15th, 2020 the Company is forming a global mushroom education initiative with Empower Clinics Inc. (CSE: CBDT) (OTCQB: EPWCF) (FSE: 8EC) ("Empower"), a vertically integrated and growth-oriented life sciences company.



The new initiative expands the original agreement by formalizing a cloud-based, globally accessible, leading educational experience for patients, clinics, and academic circles to participate, learn, interact, and create information on the uses, treatments, and applications of mushrooms for health and wellness. The global initiative will be positioned as an educational platform but will also accept clinical trial results, integrate with universities and academic circles, provide knowledge and a safe learning experience free from the outside influence of mis-information.



"Our global mushroom education initiative will provide significantly more information pertaining to the treatment of a number of ailments using these alternative plant-based treatment options," said Steven McAuley, chairman and chief executive officer of Empower. "We are proud to bring premium health and wellness products to our patients online and in our clinics and mushrooms are already a part of our expanding product line in this category. We look forward to working with the team at EuroLife to launch this initiative in the very near future."

"We have an opportunity to be one of the first online education platforms to deliver information on the benefits of using mushrooms for nutrition and health and wellness," said Shawn Moniz, Chief Executive Officer, EuroLife Brands Inc. "Our Cannvas.me education portal is scalable and provides quick and easy access to Empower employees, medical professionals and retail consumers who are in need of this important information. We will continue to leverage our technology to move EuroLife forward."

A report produced by Research and Markets estimates the global mushroom market was over US$38 billion in 2017 and forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.9 per cent from 2018 to 2026. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits offered by mushrooms is a key factor influencing the growth of the mushroom market at present. Consumer mushroom consumption in supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, and cafeterias are also expected to add to the market demand. Mushrooms are considered a super food as they contain protein, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, with a great deal of nutritional value and micronutrients. They are low in carbohydrates, high in fiber, and a good source of B-vitamins (riboflavin, pantothenic acid, and niacin), iron, and selenium.

EuroLife and Empower will create a mushroom portal which will leverage the same technology platform used for EuroLife's cannabis portal and will include educational modules on a wide range of topics. The platform will also incorporate dynamic and interactive elements to facilitate learning.

