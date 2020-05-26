CoinStats Partners with Mercuryo to Enable In-App Crypto Purchases with Credit Card

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / CoinStats, one of the leading portfolio management apps, today announces that it has partnered with Mercuryo to enable cryptocurrency purchases on its iOS app using credit cards.

Through the strategic partnership, CoinStats aims to remove the lag between buying cryptocurrencies and managing its details on a separate portfolio app. The app enables users to buy a plethora of digital tokens, including bitcoin and ether, and transfer them to their connected exchange accounts/wallets directly via an integrated Mercuryo widget.

"We believe that cryptocurrency should be an integral part of our financial future and we developed our fiat-to-crypto payment gateway to encourage the mass adoption" - said Gregory Waisman, co-founder and COO of Mercuryo.

Better Security for CoinStats Users

Narek Gevorgyan, the founder of CoinStats, further noted that buying cryptocurrencies directly via CoinStats offers better security to users. He cited cases from 2019 in which hackers employed a so-called "clipper malware" to maliciously replace users' crypto addresses with the hacker's address when copy and pasting.

"The biggest value proposition of buying from CoinStats is that you can send your bought crypto directly to your connected exchange account or wallet without copy-pasting addresses. Therefore, the app's new feature comes extremely handy and eliminates additional security risk," added Mr. Gevorgyan.

Finding Best Crypto Rates

Buyers typically hunt for best cryptocurrency rates across various platforms, which means bulldozing browsers with one-too-many opened tabs. The strategy also requires manual inputs that could lead to missed arbitrage opportunities as traders multi-task relentlessly from one bitcoin chart to another.

CoinStats strives to solve that problem by listing live bitcoin rates across the top cryptocurrency exchanges. The portfolio management app further compares the prices to churn out the best cryptocurrency deal available.

With its additional in-purchase feature, CoinStats wants to ensure a smoother trading experience for all its users.

The CoinStats app also enables users to purchase cryptocurrencies using Apple Pay via Wyre gateway.

About CoinStats:

CoinStats is a cryptocurrency portfolio manager platform with over 250,000 monthly active users offering a solution for its customers to track and manage all of their crypto holdings from one interface. CoinStats supports Binance, Coinbase, Ledger Nano, Trezor and many other wallets and exchanges.

About Mercuryo:

Mercuryo is a payments provider with a large track record of many cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets adding payment solutions to their infrastructure. Mercuryo became one of the most popular cryptocurrency purchase methods due to its clear policy, transaction speed and transparent fees. The list of Mercuryo partners includes Trust Wallet, Bitfinex, Bithumb, OKEx and other major cryptocurrency platforms

