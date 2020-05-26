LG SIGNATURE Brings Alessandro Mendini's Last Original Sketch to Life

Luxury Brand Partners with Design House to Create Unique Version of World Famous Alessandro M. Corkscrew

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE is thrilled to present a special limited-edition "Alessandro M." corkscrew, which was inspired by the ultra-premium brand's lineup of distinctive appliances. As Alessandro Mendini's last original hand-sketched design, the exclusive corkscrew will be provided as a gift to customers who purchase the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar in selected markets.

Earlier this year, LG SIGNATURE collaborated with Atelier Mendini - the design studio co-founded by the late designer - to bring Mendini's exclusive last original sketch to life. The special edition corkscrew, of which just 1,500 have been produced, will be available for a limited time globally starting with the US market.

Drawn together by a mutual love of beautiful, functional design, LG SIGNATURE and Alessandro Mendini enjoyed a special partnership that began in 2018 when Mendini himself directed the triumphant LG SIGNATURE ARTWEEK, a series of curated exhibitions. At the time, he noted that LG SIGNATURE shares one of his core philosophies as an architect and designer, stating "The moment I saw LG SIGNATURE products, I sensed that the brand strives for harmony between function and design to the extreme."

"It gives us great joy to present this limited-edition corkscrew which we see as a true celebration of art and technology coming together," said Kim Jin-hong, head of LG's Global Marketing Center. "It is also such an honor to be able bring Alessandro Mendini's very last original sketch to life and know that it will bring so much value to LG SIGNATURE customers."

Holding up to 65 bottles, the sleek and seamlessly designed LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar boasts exclusive technologies that create the ideal storage environment for any variety or vintage, along with user-friendly features designed to make consumers' lives easier. Temperature Control minimizes temperature fluctuations, ensuring the stable conditions necessary to preserve the flavor and texture of wine,[1] while Multi Temperature Control allows users to store several different types of wine - each in the exact climate-controlled conditions required. Flavor profiles are maintained with Vibration Control while wine quality, cork elasticity and label quality are preserved with Optimal Humidity Control. [2]

To learn more about LG SIGNATURE, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

[1]. Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the wine storage compartment. Applies to LGE model LSR200W. No load and high, middle, low temperature settings. The result may vary in actual usage. [2]. Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average humidity in the wine storage compartment. Applies to LGE model LSR200W. No load and 11°C temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, the distinctive LG SIGNATURE products were designed with their true essence in mind - streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining the LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171470/Alessandro_Mendini.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171471/LG_SIGNATURE_Alessandro_M__Corkscrew_Original_Hand_Sketch.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171871/LG_SIGNATURE_Alessandro_M__Limited_Edition.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171469/LG_SIGNATURE_Wine_Cellar.jpg