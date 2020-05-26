Joint technology demonstrator showcases new design possibilities for mass producible energy autonomous IoT applications

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2020) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (FSE: 1XNA) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") and Evonik Creavis GmbH, the strategic innovation unit of Evonik Industries AG (FSE: EVNK01) - an Essen, Germany headquartered global specialty chemicals group - announce a collaboration in the field of printable electronics and introduce a first joint technology demonstrator. The collaboration combines Evonik's printable battery materials with electrochromic displays from Ynvisible, opening up novel product design possibilities for Internet-of-Things (IoT) and other everyday smart product applications.

Evonik, with revenues of €13.1 billion, is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. In the field of printed electronics it develops, produces and markets under the brand name TAeTTOOz polymer-based energy storage materials and has significant expertise in such materials and their use in batteries, in particular in printed rechargeable batteries.





A rechargeable battery printed with TAeTTOOz polymer-based materials



Ynvisible develops and brings to market interactive printed graphics solutions based on ultra low-power printed electrochromic (EC) displays. The company also offers design, prototyping, and contract manufacturing services for an increasing range of printed electronic and hybrid systems.

With the joint technology demonstrator, the two companies show what is possible when their technology platforms are combined. The demonstrator integrates the ink formulations for printable batteries from Evonik and Ynvisible's proprietary electrochromic displays into a combined system that consumes only minimal electricity, is ultra low-weight, and is highly flexible, transparent, and robust. The technology demonstrator shows possibilities for efficient industrial design: components required by both the battery and the electrochromic display are manufactured in a single step and are shared. The aim is system level performance and cost efficiencies, while eliminating design and production restrictions of conventional electronics.





Powering Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics with Evonik's printed energy storage materials

"Printable electronics are taking on a key role, as everyday items become increasingly interconnected through the Internet of Things. We develop our fully printable polymer energy storage technology for seamless integration into energy autonomous IoT devices," says Dr. Michael Korell of Creavis, the strategic research unit of Evonik, where he is responsible for the development of TAeTTOOz. "We see an exciting fit between TAeTTOOz and Ynvisible's printed electrochromics and their range of design and production services. Furthermore, we find ourselves focused on largely the same end markets and fields of application."

"We're very happy to have launched this joint development with Evonik. Our two technology platforms complement each other perfectly and our approaches to design, production, and market entry are near identical," says Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, the CEO of Ynvisible. "TAeTTOOz looks particularly promising from our perspective as it solves the powering needs in reusable printed systems. It's a truly unique rechargeable battery technology as it is produced entirely within a screen-printing process, which is also the base of electrochromic display printing. We look forward to working with Evonik to bring TAeTTOOz into high volume production in combination with our electrochromic inks and display technology."

As a part of the collaboration going forward, Evonik and Ynvisible intend to jointly promote each other's products and technologies. Dr. Korell continues, "Ynvisible is the undisputed trailblazer when it comes to developing electrochromic displays. That's why we're happy to support the company and help this technology achieve a breakthrough on the mass market."

Joint Technology Demonstrator on Display in Webinar on May 28, 2020

Evonik will join the next session of Ynvisible's "Making Things Alive with Printed Electronics" webinar series to introduce the TAeTTOOz printable battery technology. The parties will also demonstrate the announced joint technology demonstrator.





Webinar



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4685/56524_YnvisibleWebinar04.jpg

The webinar session "Printed Electronic Systems: Enabler of New Product Form Factors" will be held Thursday May 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM (EST). For more information and registration to the webinar see: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_D5mJhuN0R2CdvLVZZkolKw

For further information on the entire "Making Things Alive with Printed Electronics" webinar series see: https://www.ynvisible.com/webinar Recordings of the first three webinar sessions are available in Ynvisible's YouTube channel.

About Evonik

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €13.1 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion in 2019. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable and sustainable solutions for customers. More than 32,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life today and tomorrow.

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has experience, know-how and intellectual property in the field of electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products.

