A New Recognition of the Group's Relevant ESG Approach

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group, has been ranked #2 by Sustainalytics, out of a universe of 246 global assets managers and custodians. This strong rating, assigned by one of the world's leading ESG rating agencies, is an additional recognition of the firm's strong management of ESG issues.

Sustainalytics' ratings reflect the company's level of exposure to ESG risks as well as its effective ESG risk management policy. Added to a qualitative analysis, the ratings provide in-depth insights into the level of materiality that the company assigns to ESG issues and into the concrete actions undertaken to manage them effectively. In light of this analysis, Tikehau Capital ranks 2nd among the 246 companies in its category (asset managers and custodians) and is positioned in the top third among more than 12,000 companies rated by Sustainalytics

According to Sustainalytics' assessment, Tikehau Capital's rating places the Group in the "Low Risk" category, implying that the risk of experiencing material financial impact derived from ESG factors (i.e. human capital, data security, business ethics or corporate governance) is low. It more particularly emphasises that 65.8% of manageable ESG risks are accurately covered by the Group through relevant policies, programmes or initiatives implemented pro-actively.

Since its creation in 2004, Tikehau Capital is convinced that financing sustainable projects is the only way to generate long-term growth and profitability. Tikehau Capital integrates ESG criteria within its fundamental analysis of all investment opportunities, along financial criteria. As such, the Group has developed its proprietary ESG analysis grid, which is a key component of its highly selective investment policy aiming at creating sustainable value.

This rigorous approach is also applied to all Group's operations, for which focusing on teams' diversity and business ethics is paramount, in addition to aligning interests between shareholders, management and investor-clients.

Laure Villepelet, head of CSR and ESG at Tikehau Capital, said: "This rating constitutes a major achievement for Tikehau Capital as it places the Group in the best-in-class players in ESG issues management. It is a testament to the Group's strong commitment and ongoing efforts to develop a sustainability roadmap at both investment activity and operations levels, and rewards the collective work carried out by all teams. We put ESG at the heart of our policies, investment decisions and processes. This is what we call "ESG by Design

In 2019, Tikehau Capital received the highest score (A+) in the Strategy and Governance module of the UN PRI (United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment) assessment. The same year, Tikehau Capital also received a 72/100 Gaïa Rating for the maturity of its CSR strategy, well above the 63/100 average for European financial services SMEs scored by EthiFinance.

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €25.4bn of assets under management (as at 31 March 2020) and shareholders' equity of €3.1bn (as at 31 December 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and capital markets strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 530 staff (as at 31 December 2019) in its Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Disclaimer:

This document is not an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. This document contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current expectations, current market and economic conditions, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relates to Tikehau Capital North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200526005300/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur +33 1 40 06 39 30

UK Finsbury: Charles O'Brien +44 207 251 3801

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com

Shareholders and Investors

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com