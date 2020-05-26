Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Pilz-Granate gibt Vollgas! Diese Aktie spielt in einer ganz anderen Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DMZM ISIN: FR0013230612 Ticker-Symbol: 7TI 
Frankfurt
26.05.20
08:04 Uhr
25,600 Euro
+0,500
+1,99 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIKEHAU CAPITAL SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIKEHAU CAPITAL SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,20025,50011:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
TIKEHAU CAPITAL SCA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TIKEHAU CAPITAL SCA25,600+1,99 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.