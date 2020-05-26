The "2020 Europe Nucleic Acid Testing/NAT Market: Sales and Market Shares of Major Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This unique report provides European sales and market share estimates for major suppliers of molecular diagnostic products by country.

The report also presents strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in R&D, collaborative arrangements, and business strategies.

Competitive Assessments:

Abbott

Affymetrix

Agilent Technologies

Applied Gene Technologies

Arca Biopharma

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Biokit

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Biotest

Cepheid

Decode Genetics

Diadexus

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Exact Sciences

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hologic

Illumina

LabCorp

Leica Biosystems

Li-Cor Biosciences

Myriad Genetics

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Proteome Sciences

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

Shimadzu

Siemens Healthineers

Sierra Molecular

Takara Bio

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher

List of Tables

France Molecular Diagnostics Market By Major Supplier

France HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market Reagent Sales By Major Supplier

Germany Molecular Diagnostics Market by Major Supplier

Germany HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market Reagent Sales by Major Supplier

Italy Molecular Diagnostics Market by Major Supplier

Italy HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market by Major Supplier

Spain Molecular Diagnostics Market by Major Supplier

Spain HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market Reagent Sales by Major Supplier

UK Molecular Diagnostics Market by Major Supplier

UK HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market Reagent Sales by Major Supplie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/250p3y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200526005303/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900