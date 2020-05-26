The "2020 Europe Nucleic Acid Testing/NAT Market: Sales and Market Shares of Major Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This unique report provides European sales and market share estimates for major suppliers of molecular diagnostic products by country.
The report also presents strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in R&D, collaborative arrangements, and business strategies.
Competitive Assessments:
- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Agilent Technologies
- Applied Gene Technologies
- Arca Biopharma
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- Biokit
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Biotest
- Cepheid
- Decode Genetics
- Diadexus
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Exact Sciences
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- Hologic
- Illumina
- LabCorp
- Leica Biosystems
- Li-Cor Biosciences
- Myriad Genetics
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Proteome Sciences
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- Shimadzu
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sierra Molecular
- Takara Bio
- Tecan Group
- Thermo Fisher
List of Tables
- France Molecular Diagnostics Market By Major Supplier
- France HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market Reagent Sales By Major Supplier
- Germany Molecular Diagnostics Market by Major Supplier
- Germany HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market Reagent Sales by Major Supplier
- Italy Molecular Diagnostics Market by Major Supplier
- Italy HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market by Major Supplier
- Spain Molecular Diagnostics Market by Major Supplier
- Spain HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market Reagent Sales by Major Supplier
- UK Molecular Diagnostics Market by Major Supplier
- UK HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market Reagent Sales by Major Supplie
