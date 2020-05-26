Management believes the COVID-19 pandemic will have the greatest impact on Tinexta's profitability in the current financial quarter, before an anticipated recovery later in FY20. There is a confident message on cost savings and ongoing efficiencies to help mitigate some of the expected decline in revenue. We downgrade our forecasts to reflect a slower recovery in Digital Trust and a lower margin in Credit Information & Management. The EV/EBITDA multiple for FY20e is 8.9x.

