Teleroute, one of the leading freight exchanges in Europe, in its objective to continue responding to the needs of its growing number of customers, launched two major improvements to its current offering: an advanced API interface and a new version of its mobile application. Both are focused on closing a transport deal and finding new business partners more efficiently.

Teleroute, one of the leading freight exchanges in Europe launched an advanced API interface and a new version of its mobile application. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today more than ever it is crucial for freight forwarders and transport companies to be able to quickly respond to the increasing demands of their clients. Teleroute's new API interface allows companies to save a significant amount of time and avoid errors by posting their loads in the freight exchange directly from their TMS (Transport Management System). At the same time, companies can find new qualified partners via the interface, in order to increase business opportunities and create a stable network of collaborators to optimize all transport operations. The new API interface is integrated with more than 50 TMS solutions and has no extra cost to Teleroute's customers.

It is no surprise that more and more transport companies are struggling to find freight and have to run empty. In order to help their clients in this situation, Teleroute improved its mobile app and now users are able to perform multiple freight searches simultaneously, to contact the offering company in one click and offer truck capacity. Additionally, this new mobile app provides the possibility of accessing the large amount of freights and trucks offered in Wtransnet, leading freight exchange in Iberia and also part of Alpega Group.

Both actions respond to the commitment of Teleroute to continue investing in technology that really helps the transport sector, on which Fabrice Douteaud, Alpega Group marketplace COO, affirms:

"Our mission is to provide the transport sector smart tools to facilitate the collaboration and help our clients in their day to day challenges. With this goal in mind, we are working hard every day to improve the benefits we offer through our platform in order to provide greater added value."

About Alpega

Alpega Group is a leading global logistics software company offering modular solutions that cover all transportation and logistics complexity needs. By bringing together the best solutions and market expertise, the Alpega Group has created the transportation industry's only scalable end-to-end software suite.

Alpega TMS empowers transport professionals to manage the logistics and supply chain processes, it transforms global and local supply chains into collaborative ecosystems, bringing together all parties involved. Alpega TMS's unique scalability and best-in-breed standalone solutions ensure shippers benefit from a system that evolves alongside their needs, regardless of the complexity of their logistics processes. Our freight procurement solution, TenderEasy, provides a world-class solution for sourcing transportation providers across air, land and sea. In terms of freight exchanges, 123cargo, Teleroute and Wtransnet are leading European marketplaces designed to match spot shipments and truck capacity.

These platforms and the data which flows through them, alongside our 30+ years' experience in transportation lets us enable businesses to optimize their supply chain planning and execution while benefitting from lower costs and higher visibility. All of Alpega's solutions combine to create added value for customers. Our community of 80,000 carriers and 200,000 members are electronically connected every day to successfully manage critical transport processes. Alpega is present in 80 countries worldwide and employs over 500 people with 31 different nationalities.

More information can be found at www.alpegagroup.com

