Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform, a technology start-up creating AI technology for a safer, more comfortable future, and its Founder Andy Khawaja prepare to create a sustainable habitat on Mars with AI technology.

AIDP and Andy Khawaja recently announced their pioneer project, "ISABELLA," which will be an AI processing system capable of learning, retaining, and performing tasks.

They say ISABELLA will give communities the means to ensure tasks and roles are performed to create more sustainable environments and they plan to apply this to space exploration and the inhabitation of Mars.

This year, according to CNBC, Elon Musk announced his plans to build a sustainable city on Mars where food would be grown on solar-powered, hydroponic farms.

Business Insider said SpaceX hopes to build 1,000 starships in 10 years that will average three trips per day in a brief window that comes every 25 months when the orbits of Earth and Mars align.

"There will be a lot of jobs on Mars," Musk said, but Dr. Andy Khawaja and AIDP believe there is a lot of room for artificial intelligence to protect lives.

Dr. Andy Khawaja and AIDP are creating artificial intelligence technology that will help create a sustainable environment on Mars as Elon Musk and SpaceX create the means to get there. The two companies could potentially work in unison.

"Creating a sustainable environment on Mars requires quite a bit of creation we need to build houses and buildings, grow plants, create water sources. We need so many roles filled. But why risk jeopardizing human life? With AI technology, we can minimize risks and potential sacrifices to reach the goal," Dr. Andy Khawaja says.

According to Business Insider, SpaceX plans to build a city of 1 million people on Mars by 2050. Elon Musk told Ars Technica, "I'll probably be long dead before Mars becomes self-sustaining."

But Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform and Andy Khawaja believe that the vision can be realized sooner with its AI technology and compatible systems/machines.

"2.6 million years ago, stone tools were created. In 4000 BC, we created the wheel. In the 19th century, we created the lightbulb then in the 20th century, we created vehicles, nuclear technology, and the internet. In the 21st century, we created biotech, nanotech, and fusion," Dr. Andy Khawaja said, "…God created mankind. We are creating AI technology. AI technology will save the future of mankind."

AIDP says they plan to save lives with AI technology. Human equivalent machines will create new opportunities and modern advancements for the world and its population.

About Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform:

Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform is creating new AI technology for compatible systems and machines to build a safer, more sustainable future for mankind. Please visit http://www.ai-dp.com/ for more information.

