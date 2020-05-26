Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2020 | 13:05
Immunocore Limited: Immunocore announces dosing of first patient with fourth ImmTAC

PRESS RELEASE

Immunocore announces dosing of first patient with fourth ImmTAC

IMC-F106C studied for the treatment of advanced cancers that express PRAME

(or the "Company"), a pioneering, clinical-stage T cell receptor biotechnology company working to develop and commercialise a new generation of transformative medicines to address unmet needs in cancer, infection and autoimmune disease, today announces the start of the first-in-human clinical trial of IMC-F106C, the fourth bispecific developed using the Company's innovative ImmTAC technology platform. Wholly owned IMC-F106C is focused on targeting tumours that express PRAME, a cancer-testis antigen (CTA) that is highly expressed in a broad range of solid and hematologic malignancies, and is being developed by Immunocore.

The trial (IMC-F106C-101) is designed to study the safety and preliminary activity of IMC-F106C as a monotherapy and in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in patients with PRAME-expressing cancers.

"IMC-F106C is designed to re-direct T cells to attack PRAME expressing tumours. PRAME is an important target since it is broadly expressed in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and other tumours of unmet need," said David Berman, Head of Research and Development at Immunocore. "The start of this study is another significant milestone for Immunocore and we are pleased that clinical development has continued despite these unprecedented times as we aim to deliver medicines to transform patients' lives."

- Ends -

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a pioneering, clinical-stage T cell receptor biotechnology company working to develop and commercialise a new generation of transformative medicines to address unmet needs in cancer, infection and autoimmune disease. The Company's most advanced programmes are in oncology and it has a rich pipeline of programmes in infectious and autoimmune diseases. Immunocore's lead programme, tebentafusp.

For more information, please contact:

Immunocore
Debra Nielsen, Head of Communications
T: +1 (610) 368-8602
E: debra.nielsen@immunocore.com
Follow on Twitter: @Immunocore

Consilium Strategic Communications (corporate and financial)
Mary-Jane Elliott/ Chris Welsh/ Sukaina Virji
T: +44 (0)203 709 5700
E: Immunocore@consilium-comms.com

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
