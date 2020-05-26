EQS Group-Media / 2020-05-26 / 12:35 *Casino777.ch Introduces Microgaming * *BERN, Switzerland, May 04, 2020* Casino777.ch's Swiss customers can now enjoy some of the best casino games on the market courtesy of Micrograming. The Casino777.ch [1] brand is continually reviewing the best game providers in order to bring their customers the most popular and contemporary games the industry has to offer. The launch of Micrograming's products range in February has made standout games playable to customers for the first time, including _Immortal Romance_ and _Thunderstruck II_. These popular titles are just two of the extensive library offered by Microgaming, the company who made the world's first ever true online casino software. Léonard Huguenin, online manager at Casino777.ch, is excited at the prospect of bringing Microgaming to the Swiss market: "We're thrilled to have Micrograming on board; here at Casino777.ch, we're dedicated to bringing our customers the latest and greatest casino games, and the presence of Microgaming will only further establish us as a leading online casino platform". We are sure this integration will bring lots of joy for both our players and the Casino777.ch team. Contact: pr@casino777.ch End of Media Release Issuer: Casino Davos AG Key word(s): Special Topics 2020-05-26 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1055319 2020-05-26 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b8084b2db55dd4ce9e121cf45bc7e5dd&application_id=1055319&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

