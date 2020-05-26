Pacific Palisades, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2020) - Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("Green Stream", "GSFI", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the democratization of solar energy through innovative solar energy generation facilities and designs, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its community solar pilot project agreement with Genesis Petroleum Inc. ("Genesis"), a regional leader in the service station marketplace based in Suffolk County, NY.

The expanded agreement provides for Green Stream to construct and install canopies at five Genesis service stations located in high-traffic areas with strong access to direct sunlight in the Long Island area. Each canopy is designed to harvest solar energy, which is then sold back into the local energy grid, with a share of the associated revenue stream going to Green Stream, from which fixed monthly payments will go to Genesis.

"While this agreement has significant value in and of itself, it is also the beginning stages of a long-term strategy as it represents a pilot project to establish a case study we can take to similar businesses as we continue to scale our community solar model," stated Madeline Cammarata, President of Green Stream Holdings. "We know the model works for our investors. We know it works for Genesis, too. And, most importantly, we know it can work for thousands of locations across the country. This deal allows us to prove it, while driving clean renewable energy into the grid at competitive pricing."

Management notes that the overall model provides for construction and installation of the solar canopies based on designs by the Company's partner, Morali Architects, the leading architecture firm run by renowned architect, Antony Morali. The Company has contracted Green Hybrid Energy Solutions, Inc, a top regional solar energy solutions company certified by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP), to handle construction and installation of the canopies. Construction and installation costs will be heavily subsidized by federal, state, and local solar energy subsidies.

The Company expects this agreement could be expanded to additional locations owned and operated by Genesis. Once completed and fully operational, these units and locations will represent a tangible revenue driver for Green Stream. In addition, operational success at these locations should help to attract additional partners interested in participating in the Company's roll-out while contributing to the financial, economic, and ecological well-being of their surrounding communities.

Cammarata continued, "We are laying a foundation right now for something that can succeed on a much larger scale. The model works, and we have special technology, designs, and relationships that are necessary to the success of this model on a nationwide scale."

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.:

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

