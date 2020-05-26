PCI Biotech Holding ASA: PCI Biotech: Disclosure of voting rights for Chairman of the Board

Oslo, 26 May 2020. PCI Biotech Holding ASA ("PCI Biotech" or the "Company") issue this notification on behalf of its chairman, Hans Peter Bøhn.



Hans Peter Bøhn is chairman of PCI Biotech and shall open the annual general meeting of the Company on 27 May 2020. Mr. Bøhn holds 123,662 shares, representing 0.3 per cent of the share capital of PCI Biotech. Mr. Bøhn has received powers of attorney to represent and vote for 7,171,710 additional shares. In total, Mr. Bøhn will represent and vote for 19.6 per cent of the share capital. A major part of the powers of attorney are without voting instructions. The powers of attorney are only valid at the annual general meeting on 27 May 2020.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4 -3, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact information:

PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo

Ronny Skuggedal, CFO, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 9400 5757