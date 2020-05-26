Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Foreign Patent and Reinforces its Ophthalmic IP Portfolio with a New Australian Patent

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSXV:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF), a bio-pharmaceutical company engaged in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, announces granting of a new patent from the Australian Patent Office for patent application number 2016268872. This represents the company's first foreign patent and a Notice of Acceptance appeared in the Australian Official Journal of Patents on May 7, 2020.





This Australian patent covers pharmaceutical cannabinoid compositions for use in the treatment of ocular inflammation and/or pain. This new patent adds to the United States and European granted patents for the compositions of matter and methods of use for treatment of ocular inflammation and/or pain and ophthalmic formulations in dry eye and uveitis/corneal neuropathic pain.

"This new patent is very exciting for Tetra because it adds to the current patent protection of the Corporation and further adds to our recognition as a world key player in the ophthalmic inflammation and pain markets" commented Dr. Guy Chamberland, CEO and CRO of Tetra. "Having recently accelerated the IND-enabling nonclinical safety program for PPP003, and the granting of an Orphan Drug Designation for a rare disease of the eye, Tetra will be in an excellent position to initiate trials in human ophthalmic indications later this year."

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX-V:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed and approved, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research and development strategies, including the success of this product or any other product, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

