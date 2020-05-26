Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announces it has filed a petition with the European Commission's Directorate-General For Trade seeking Anti-Dumping duties on imports of Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) from Korea Petrochemical Industry Co., Ltd. (KPIC) of Seoul, South Korea, into the European Union.

"After successfully filing an anti-dumping case in the U.S., which the U.S. authorities voted unanimously to continue an investigation into, and in order to further ensure Celanese is able to operate in fair and sustainable industry conditions globally, we were compelled to also file an anti-dumping case against KPIC in Europe to address their destructive pricing practices in that region which have caused Celanese's UHMWPE business to suffer significantly over the last several years since KPIC began selling in the region," said Tom Kelly, Senior Vice President of the Engineered Materials business of Celanese. "Fair and sustainable pricing on a global basis is important for the health of every industry, and in the long term, this will lead to increased supply availability in the marketplace and to broader choices for our customers; and therefore, we believe it is our obligation to address these inequities through actions such as anti-dumping duties when they arise."

GUR, the Celanese trade name for its UHMWPE product, is a core business and growing market and the company will continue to support market growth of this product by investing in its global manufacturing capabilities. With its unique quality, global manufacturing network, and decades of experience producing GUR, Celanese is highly committed to this business across all market segments and regions. Celanese values the long-term, strategic customer relationships it maintains in the European region, but the market requires a fair and sustainable price level to support these customers long term.

UHMWPE is used in a wide array of applications in multiple industries, including construction, agriculture, material handling, transportation, textiles, pulp and paper, food and beverage, mining, marine, plastics, oil and gas, high performance fibers, battery separators, and waste water treatment.

Under European law, a domestic industry can petition the government to initiate an anti-dumping investigation into the pricing of an imported product to determine whether it is sold at less than fair value (i.e., dumped). Additional duties can be imposed if the European Commission determines that imported goods are "dumped" and further determines that the domestic industry is materially injured or threatened with such injury by reason of subject imports.

If the European Commission makes preliminary affirmative determinations, European importers will be required to pay provisional anti-dumping duties in the amount of the anti-dumping duty for all entries on or after the date the European Commission preliminary determination is published in the Official Journal of the European Union. The preliminary anti-dumping rates can change in the European Commission's final determination, especially if foreign producers participate fully in the investigation.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2019 net sales of $6.3 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com

Editor's Note:

The merchandise covered by the proposed scope is Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE). UHMWPE is a linear polyethylene, in granular or powder form. It is defined by its melt mass-flow rate of <0.1 g/10 min, measured at 190° C and 21.6 kg load, based on the methods and calculations set forth in the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards 21304-1 and 21304-2. UHMWPE generally has a Chemical Abstract Service (CAS) registration number of 9002-88-4.

The scope includes all UHMWPE in granular or powder forms meeting the above specifications regardless of additives introduced in the manufacturing process. UHMWPE blended with other products is included in the scope of this investigation where UHMWPE is the predominant material within the blend.

Excluded from the scope of the investigation is medical-grade UHMWPE. Medical-grade UHMWPE has a minimum viscosity of 2000 ml/g at a concentration of 0.02% at 135° C (275° F) in decahydronaphthalene and an elongational stress of 0.2 MPa or greater. Medical-grade UHMWPE is further defined by its ash and trace element content, which shall not exceed the following maximum quantities as set forth in ISO-5834-1: ash (125 mg/kg), titanium (40 mg/kg), calcium (5 mg/kg), chlorine (30 mg/kg), and aluminum (20 mg/kg). ISO 5834-1 further defines medical-grade UHMWPE by its particulate matter content, which requires that there shall be no more than three particles of contaminant per 300 20 g tested. Each of the above criteria is calculated based on the standards and methods used in ISO 5834-1.

UHMWPE is classifiable under the HTS US subheadings 3901.10.10.00 and 3901.20.10.00

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200526005279/en/

Contacts:

Celanese Contacts:



Investor Relations

Abe Paul

+1 972 443 4432

abraham.paul@celanese.com



Media Relations Global

W. Travis Jacobsen

+1 972 443 3750

william.jacobsen@celanese.com



Media Relations Europe (Germany)

Petra Czugler

+49 174 762 8784

petra.czugler@celanese.com