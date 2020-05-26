smartTrade Technologies, a pioneer in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, announces that its multi-asset big data analytics solution, smartAnalytics, has won the RegTech 2020 award for Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution.

Regulations such as MiFID II with its best execution obligations have illustrated the need for a robust technology platform to analyse performance data across multiple liquidity providers and trading venues and provide evidence of compliance as well as reporting requirements.

smartAnalytics' ability to store and analyse big data enables users to inspect trading and overall system performance, analyse client or trader behaviour and usage, survey market abuse and manage liquidity provider relationships. smartTrade's solution generates an integrated detailed Best Execution Report for each trade that users can access from their User Interface (UI). They can also retrieve execution details with snapshots of available books and used books, as well as timestamps of the original and all child orders. Users can access pre-built reports such as volumes and fill ratios to rejection analysis, last look times, costs of rejection, and decay analysis reports.

"We are honoured to be recognised by the RegTech Insight Awards Advisory Board and Jury for delivering outstanding technology which helps clients fulfil their regulatory requirements," commented David Vincent, CEO of smartTrade Technologies. "smartTrade has put a specific focus on providing additional reports and analytics to allow our clients to further improve their Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA), transparency and trading effectiveness."

