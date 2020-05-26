North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2020) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) (the "Company") announces the appointment of Joseph Lee, CPA, CA as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Effective May 12, 2020, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Lee, CPA, CA as Interim Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Susan Pan in this role. The Company thanks Susan for her contributions as CFO and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

Joseph brings over 25 years of financial experience in both public and private companies to Aurora. He started his career with KPMG and has held CFO positions at Terramera, a sustainable agriculture cleantech company, Zag Global, a high-growth consumer packaged goods supplier and Coastal Contacts, the second largest online provider of contact lenses in the world, among others. His international experience in managing revenue growth, supply chains and treasury will strengthen and support ACU's business progression.

During Joseph's tenure at Terramera, he led finance, management of the international supply chain, and legal matters for the company. At Zag Global, he managed profitable revenue growth from $3 million to $55 million. At Coastal Contacts, as revenue tripled, he led that company's IPO process on the TSX Venture Exchange. Joseph is a Certified Public Accountant. He has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of British Columbia and an accounting diploma from McGill University.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora Solar Technologies is a leader in the development and delivery of inline process measurement, analysis and control systems for solar cell manufacturers. We believe that solar power will dominate the renewable energy field, and our mission is to bring quality and profitability to every customer through superior control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

Aurora's products are used by some of the world's most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, Aurora has operations in Shanghai, China and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. Aurora is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner. Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

