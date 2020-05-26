Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Sustainability Leader Interviewed on Foodie Pharmacology Podcast

Dr. Steven King discusses tree-to-bottle development of Jaguar's Mytesi, the only oral plant-based medicine approved by FDA under botanical guidance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Jaguar Health, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JAGX) head of sustainability Steven King, Ph.D., was interviewed on the Foodie Pharmacology podcast about the pioneering fair-trade tree-to-bottle development of Mytesi® (crofelemer), a non-opioid oral plant-based medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for HIV-related diarrhea.

Dr. King, who also oversees ethnobotanical research and intellectual property at Jaguar, spoke with ethnobotanist Dr. Cassandra Quave on May 18 for Foodie Pharmacology, a science podcast for the food curious, the flavor connoisseurs, chefs, science geeks, plant lovers and adventurous taste experimenters out in the world. The podcast, which aired today, can be accessed by clicking here.

Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a plant-based drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the Croton lechleri tree found in the Amazon Rainforest. A non-opiate antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy, Mytesi is marketed by Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

"It was a pleasure to join Dr. Quave to discuss the 30-year development history of Mytesi and the Croton lechleri tree's rich history of medicinal use by Indigenous peoples in South America," Dr. King said. Napo's mission is to discover and develop novel, safe, and effective plant-based prescription medicines that relieve chronic, life-altering gastrointestinal conditions. Napo ensures that the local and Indigenous communities benefit from the sustainable harvesting and reforestation of the Croton lechleri tree. The company is developing crofelemer as a potential treatment for cancer therapy-related diarrhea in humans and chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs.

On the podcast, Dr. King also discusses lechlemer, Napo's plant-based prescription drug candidate for the symptomatic relief of diarrhea from cholera. Lechlemer, which is a drug candidate under FDA botanical guidance, is a proprietary Napo botanical extract that is distinct from Mytesi but also derived from the Croton lechleri tree.

Dr. Quave is an assistant professor of dermatology and human health at Emory University, where she serves as curator of the university's Herbarium. She is best known for her ground-breaking research on the science of botanicals used in traditional medicine around the globe. Working with a network of scientists and healers, Dr. Quave and her team travel the world searching for new plants with healing/unique properties. Her research has been featured in the New York Times, National Geographic Magazine, and National Public Radio, among other leading print and broadcast news outlets.

Dr. King has served as Jaguar's head of sustainable supply, ethnobotanical research and intellectual property since 2004. Prior to that, he served as the vice president of ethnobotany and conservation at Shaman Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Dr. King has been recognized by the International Natural Products and Conservation Community for the creation and dissemination of research on the long-term sustainable harvest and management of Croton lechleri, the widespread source of crofelemer. He is currently a member of the board of directors of Healing Forest Conservatory, a California not-for-profit public benefit corporation. Dr. King holds an M.S. and Ph.D. in biology from the City University of New York (CUNY), and he received the first doctoral fellowship granted by the Institute of Economic Botany of the New York Botanical Garden.

