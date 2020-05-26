Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2020) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE:SIXW) (OTC Pink: ATURF) (FSE: AHUH) (the "Company" or "Sixth Wave") announces a strategic alignment with Natural Ascent Consulting (NAC) and the signing a hardware loan and production agreement which will allow NAC to field test and contribute to the commercialization process of the Company's Affinity cannabinoid purification system for the remediation of non-compliant hemp and cannabis extracts and standard extraction of cannabinoids from other crude extracts. The contract engages NAC in cannabinoid production using the Affinity System, and establishes a Southern California based production hub for Sixth Wave in one of the worlds largest cannabis markets. NAC will also use their lab capability with Sixth Wave to trial multiple production applications for the Affinity System including continued validation of the Systems capability to remediate failed extracts for heavy metals, pesticides, and possibly the chemicals associated with fire retardants that are found in both hemp and cannabis extracts due to their widespread use to combat forest fires.

As an established consulting firm supporting the cannabis and hemp industries, NAC brings an array of knowledge and resources to the venture. With experience in a wide variety of projects, NAC centers on processing CBD / CBG biomass to the highest quality downstream wholesale product lines at an industrial scale. NAC is currently focused on assimilating advanced technologies, such as THC remediation and cannabinoid conversion/isolation, into a contract farming business model for the hemp industry.

Focused on developing nanotechnology applications, Sixth Wave's Molecular Imprinted Polymers (MIPs) have also been applied in industries including homeland security, mining, and pathogen detection. NAC's expertise in hemp/cannabis extraction and processing has resulted in significant benefit to Sixth Wave by providing the rigorous and resource-intensive process development required with cannabinoid specific MIPs.

"After many months of working together, and thanks to the brilliant work of the Sixth Wave team, we have been able to show that THC remediation, full-spectrum cannabinoid isolation from complex tinctures, and pesticide/heavy metal remediation are all quite possible," Kameron Walker, Co-owner of NAC, proudly explained. "We are working through proof of concept which is always the most difficult and tedious part of the process, and expect to turn our focus to production, scale-up, and eventual automation in the months to come."

Jon Gluckman, Sixth Wave CEO, commented, "NAC's experience in engineering industrial chromatography equipment provides turn-key solutions for us to quickly bridge the gap between small-scale proof of concept and full-scale industrial production."

Under the terms of the Agreements, Sixth Wave has provided a complement of test and pilot scale equipment to the NAC laboratory for experimental use designed to develop standard operating proceedures for the remediation applications using a variety of biomass sourced from California. Once completed, NAC will begin processing extracts using the pilot Affinity System in accordance with Sixth Wave's Total System Performance License Agreement which is still under negotiation. Further, Sixth Wave will replace the pilot system with a fully GMP compliant system to meet NAC's expected processing requirments. The NAC team will continue to support roll out and installation/support under contract to Sixth Wave when the Company begins fulfilling delivery of Affinity Systems to other customers.

The Company further advises that it has engaged Hybrid Financial to promote market awareness and further the Company's reach within the investment community. Hybrid will be engaged for a fee of $15,000.00 per month for an initial term of six months, with an automatic renewal for successive three month terms unless canceled by written notice 30 days prior to the end of the term.

About Natural Ascent Consulting

Natural Ascent Consulting, established in 2019, Co-owned by Kameron Walker & Earl Ross, NAC has expertise in implementing customized solutions to maximize process efficiency for demanding clients in the Hemp processing industry, specializing in installation, training, maintenance, and service support of equipment. Other industry provided services include extraction, distillation, and solvent recovery.

For more information about Natural Ascent Consulting, visit its web site at: www.naturalascentconsulting.com

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. The Company is in the process of commercializing its AffinityTM cannabinoid purification system, as well as, IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

The nanotechnology architectures, which are the focus of the Company's work, are amenable to other relevant detection and separation problems, including the detection of biogenic amines, viruses, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our web site at: www.sixthwave.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jon Gluckman"

Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO

For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: (801) 582-0559

E-mail: info@sixthwave.com

Cautionary Notes

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding the AffinityTM System scale-up, THC remediation performance, he expected terms of the Total System Performance License and commencement of full-scale production. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risks that AffinityTM System performance may not be maintained at production level, that anticipated cost savings and performance levels relative to competing technologies may not be realized, that other technologies with better performance or costs may be developed by competitors, that the regulatory regime related to cannabis and hemp, which has evolved rapidly, may change in a manner adverse to the Company's business, the expected terms of the Total System Performance License and other risks detailed in the Company's filing statement available at www.sedar.com, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56554