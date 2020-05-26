Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2020) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. ("VGF") is pleased to announce that effective May 22, 2020, select Whole Foods Market stores in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia are now carrying our flagship Very Good Butchers brand of plant-based meat alternative products. Products currently being offered at Whole Foods include our locally loved Very Good Burger, Smokin' Burger, British and Smokin' Bangers as well as our versatile Taco Stuffer. As our relationship with Whole Foods Market evolves, we expect to augment this line-up with additional products.

CEO Mitchell Scott stated: "I would like to thank our team and partners for their collective efforts over the past eight months to make this launch a reality. We are thrilled to be working with Whole Foods Market and bring our delicious, low-processed and natural plant-based meat alternatives to more people. At a time of growing momentum for the shift away from traditional animal-based meat, this is a very meaningful opportunity for our company."





The Very Good Food Co. Logo



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6084/56526_verygoodfoodcompanylogo_200.jpg





The Very Good Butchers Logo



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6084/56526_verygoodbutcherlogoimage_200.jpg

About

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that designs, develops, produces, distributes and sells a variety of plant-based meat and other food alternatives. Our mission is to employ plant-based food technology to create products that are delicious while maintaining a wholesome nutritional profile. To date we have developed a core product line under The Very Good Butchers brand.

For further information, please contact:

Mitchell Scott

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: mitchell@verygoodbutchers.com



Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws, including statements related to VGF's expectation that its current product offering at Whole Foods Market will be augmented with additional products in the future, the attributes of its products, the current growing momentum away from animal-based meat and the product launch at Whole Foods Market presenting a meaningful opportunity for VGF. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this news release. However, we do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. Actual results and the timing of events or developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus dated May 14, 2020 filed in connection with its proposed initial public offering (the "Prospectus"). A copy of the Prospectus can be accessed under VGF's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com. We caution that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect our results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56526