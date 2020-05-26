AECI Limited - Result of AGM

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

("AECI" or "the Company")

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 96th annual general meeting ("AGM" or "the meeting") of the shareholders of AECI held today, 26 May 2020, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, the Company confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

Votes cast disclosed as a

percentage in relation to the total

number of shares

voted at the meeting Number of

shares voted Shares voted disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital* Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital* Ordinary shares ("Ord")

B ordinary shares ("B Ord")

Resolutions For Against Ordinary resolution No. 1: Adoption of annual financial statements 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 218 962 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,34 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,32 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 2: Reappointment of independent auditor 96,36 Ord

100,00 B Ord 3,64 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 591 012 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 3.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Dr KDK Mokhele 93,90 Ord

100,00 B Ord 6,10 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 590 512 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 3.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Adv R Ramashia 99,96 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,04 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 590 512 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 4.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Mr SA Dawson 99,96 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,04 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 590 512 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 4.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Ms FFT De Buck 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 590 512 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 4.3: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Mr WH Dissinger 99,96 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,04 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 590 512 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 5: Re-election of Executive Director 99,79 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,21 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 590 512 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms FFT De Buck 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 590 512 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Election of Audit Committee member - Mr G Gomwe 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 590 512 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 6.3: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms PG Sibiya 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 590 512 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 7.1: Remuneration Policy 98,09 Ord

100,00 B Ord 1,91 Ord

0,00 B Ord 83 621 009 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 68,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 9,02 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 7.2: Implementation of Remuneration Policy 99,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,46 Ord

0,00 B Ord 83 621 009 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 68,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 9,02 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees and remuneration - Board: Chairman 97,07 Ord

100,00 B Ord 2,93 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 590 362 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors 99,92 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,08 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 590 362 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman 99,93 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,07 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 590 362 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: members 99,93 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,07 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 590 362 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman 99,93 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,07 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 590 362 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: members 99,93 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,07 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 590 362 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee 99,92 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,08 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 590 362 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares 99,76 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,24 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 587 494 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 94 590 512 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 77,64 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 4: Acquisition by the Company of Treasury Shares 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 92 882 032 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 76,24 Ord

100,00 B Ord 1,41 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 5: Decrease in the number of securities and reduction in share capital ** 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord

0,00 Pref 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord

0,00 Pref 92 883 532 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord

0 Pref 76,24 Ord

100,00 B Ord

0,00 Pref 1,41 Ord

0,00 B Ord

5,33 Pref Special resolution No. 6: Revocations of Special Resolution number 4 if the Proposed Distribution lapses or is terminated or revoked 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 92 882 032 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 76,24 Ord

100,00 B Ord 1,41 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 8: General authority 99,97 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,03 Ord

0,00 B Ord 92 881 882 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 76,24 Ord

100,00 B Ord 1,41 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 9: Ratification of Directors' interests 98,03 Ord

100,00 B Ord 1,97 Ord

0,00 B Ord 92 881 882 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 76,24 Ord

100,00 B Ord 1,41 Ord

0,00 B Ord

* The issued ordinary share capital is 121 829 083 listed ordinary shares, 10 117 951 unlisted redeemable convertible B ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.

** Holders of 5,5% cumulative preference shares ("Pref") were eligible to vote on this special resolution.

The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.

Woodmead, Sandton

26 May 2020

