Dienstag, 26.05.2020

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 
Frankfurt
26.05.20
08:09 Uhr
3,840 Euro
+0,120
+3,23 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
26.05.2020 | 14:51
AECI Limited - Result of AGM

AECI Limited - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 26

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
("AECI" or "the Company")

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 96th annual general meeting ("AGM" or "the meeting") of the shareholders of AECI held today, 26 May 2020, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, the Company confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

Votes cast disclosed as a
percentage in relation to the total
number of shares
voted at the meeting		Number of
shares voted		Shares voted disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital*Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital*
Ordinary shares ("Ord")
B ordinary shares ("B Ord")

Resolutions		For Against
Ordinary resolution No. 1: Adoption of annual financial statements100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 218 962 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,34 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,32 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 2: Reappointment of independent auditor96,36 Ord
100,00 B Ord		3,64 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 591 012 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		 0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 3.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Dr KDK Mokhele93,90 Ord
100,00 B Ord		6,10 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 3.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Adv R Ramashia99,96 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,04 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 4.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Mr SA Dawson99,96 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,04 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 4.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Ms FFT De Buck100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 4.3: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Mr WH Dissinger99,96 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,04 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 5: Re-election of Executive Director99,79 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,21 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms FFT De Buck100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Election of Audit Committee member - Mr G Gomwe100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 6.3: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms PG Sibiya100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 7.1: Remuneration Policy98,09 Ord
100,00 B Ord		1,91 Ord
0,00 B Ord		83 621 009 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		68,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		9,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 7.2: Implementation of Remuneration Policy99,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,46 Ord
0,00 B Ord		83 621 009 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		68,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		9,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees and remuneration - Board: Chairman97,07 Ord
100,00 B Ord		2,93 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 590 362 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors99,92 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,08 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 590 362 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman99,93 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,07 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 590 362 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: members99,93 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,07 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 590 362 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman99,93 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,07 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 590 362 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: members99,93 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,07 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 590 362 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee99,92 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,08 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 590 362 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares99,76 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,24 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 587 494 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord		94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 4: Acquisition by the Company of Treasury Shares100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord		92 882 032 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		76,24 Ord
100,00 B Ord		1,41 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 5: Decrease in the number of securities and reduction in share capital **100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
0,00 Pref		0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
0,00 Pref		92 883 532 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
0 Pref		76,24 Ord
100,00 B Ord
0,00 Pref		1,41 Ord
0,00 B Ord
5,33 Pref
Special resolution No. 6: Revocations of Special Resolution number 4 if the Proposed Distribution lapses or is terminated or revoked100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord		92 882 032 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		76,24 Ord
100,00 B Ord		1,41 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 8: General authority99,97 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,03 Ord
0,00 B Ord		92 881 882 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		76,24 Ord
100,00 B Ord		1,41 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 9: Ratification of Directors' interests98,03 Ord
100,00 B Ord		1,97 Ord
0,00 B Ord		92 881 882 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		76,24 Ord
100,00 B Ord		1,41 Ord
0,00 B Ord

* The issued ordinary share capital is 121 829 083 listed ordinary shares, 10 117 951 unlisted redeemable convertible B ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.

** Holders of 5,5% cumulative preference shares ("Pref") were eligible to vote on this special resolution.

The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.

Woodmead, Sandton
26 May 2020

Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2020 PR Newswire
