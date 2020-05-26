AECI Limited - Result of AGM
London, May 26
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
("AECI" or "the Company")
REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the 96th annual general meeting ("AGM" or "the meeting") of the shareholders of AECI held today, 26 May 2020, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, the Company confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:
|Votes cast disclosed as a
percentage in relation to the total
number of shares
voted at the meeting
|Number of
shares voted
|Shares voted disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital*
|Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital*
|Ordinary shares ("Ord")
B ordinary shares ("B Ord")
Resolutions
|For
|Against
|Ordinary resolution No. 1: Adoption of annual financial statements
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 218 962 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,34 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,32 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 2: Reappointment of independent auditor
|96,36 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|3,64 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 591 012 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 3.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Dr KDK Mokhele
|93,90 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|6,10 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 3.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Adv R Ramashia
|99,96 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,04 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 4.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Mr SA Dawson
|99,96 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,04 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 4.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Ms FFT De Buck
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 4.3: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Mr WH Dissinger
|99,96 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,04 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 5: Re-election of Executive Director
|99,79 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,21 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms FFT De Buck
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Election of Audit Committee member - Mr G Gomwe
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.3: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms PG Sibiya
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 7.1: Remuneration Policy
|98,09 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|1,91 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|83 621 009 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|68,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|9,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 7.2: Implementation of Remuneration Policy
|99,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,46 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|83 621 009 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|68,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|9,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees and remuneration - Board: Chairman
|97,07 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|2,93 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 590 362 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors
|99,92 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,08 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 590 362 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman
|99,93 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,07 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 590 362 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: members
|99,93 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,07 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 590 362 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman
|99,93 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,07 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 590 362 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: members
|99,93 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,07 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 590 362 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee
|99,92 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,08 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 590 362 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares
|99,76 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,24 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 587 494 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|94 590 512 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|77,64 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 4: Acquisition by the Company of Treasury Shares
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|92 882 032 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|76,24 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|1,41 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 5: Decrease in the number of securities and reduction in share capital **
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
0,00 Pref
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
0,00 Pref
|92 883 532 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
0 Pref
|76,24 Ord
100,00 B Ord
0,00 Pref
|1,41 Ord
0,00 B Ord
5,33 Pref
|Special resolution No. 6: Revocations of Special Resolution number 4 if the Proposed Distribution lapses or is terminated or revoked
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|92 882 032 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|76,24 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|1,41 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 8: General authority
|99,97 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,03 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|92 881 882 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|76,24 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|1,41 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 9: Ratification of Directors' interests
|98,03 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|1,97 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|92 881 882 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|76,24 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|1,41 Ord
0,00 B Ord
* The issued ordinary share capital is 121 829 083 listed ordinary shares, 10 117 951 unlisted redeemable convertible B ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.
** Holders of 5,5% cumulative preference shares ("Pref") were eligible to vote on this special resolution.
The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.
Woodmead, Sandton
26 May 2020
Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)