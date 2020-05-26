Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has published new regulations blocking ground-mounted commercial and industrial solar projects and capping rooftop installations at 2 MW.Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (Dewa) has announced "ground-mounted projects are no longer envisaged under Shams Dubai" - the net metering regime introduced in the emirate in 2015. The stunning policy move was accompanied by an announcement that, under new Shams Dubai rules, "the maximum capacity to be installed in a [rooftop] plot is capped at 2,080 kW." The Shams scheme, which had driven 106 MW of solar generation ...

