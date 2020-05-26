Sodexo announces a new Medical Advisory Council to support the development of new protocols and standards

Paris, May 26, 2020 - With health and safety as an absolute priority, Sodexo, World Leader in Quality of Life Services, announces its clinically-informed approach to the development of new protocols and standards, including COVID-19 related services delivered worldwide, supported by the new Sodexo Medical Advisory Council.

Sodexo's Medical Advisory Council will provide technical guidance and validation on continually evolving and quickly emerging health & safety protocols for services, as well as the ways Sodexo engages with people and encourages safe behaviors. In addition, the Council will provide the latest information to ensure agile adoption of best practices, aligned with local requirements.

Operating as a governance body, the Council will be comprised of experts from around the world in epidemiology, family medicine, nutrition, occupational health and behavioral health, as well as pandemic planning and operations. The founding members include:

Dr. John Boyce, global expert in infection control and epidemiology. Dr Boyce was previously Director of Hospital Epidemiology & Infection Control at Yale-New Haven Hospital and Director of Infection Control at Hospital of Saint Raphael in Connecticut.

Dr. Helen Stellmacher, expert in all areas of general practice with an emphasis on continuity of care and palliative care. Dr Stellmacher is a Member of the UK Royal College of General Practitioners and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Marc Plumart, CEO Sodexo Healthcare & Seniors Worldwide, said: "As businesses and consumers begin to emerge from the pandemic, they want confidence that their environments are safe. By working with clinical experts, we leverage the latest research, data and insights to set a strong and medically guided foundation for our protocols. Our goal is to minimize risk and enhance safety for all of our stakeholders."

Sodexo's Medical Advisory Council supports the comprehensive range of essential and innovative services Sodexo developed under the previously announced " Rise with Sodexo ."

