Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Velchamy Sankarlingam Joins Zoom as President of Product and Engineering

Cloud and Collaboration Veteran to Lead Rapidly Expanding Functions

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2020 (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced that Velchamy Sankarlingam will join the company as the President of Engineering and Product, effective June 12. Sankarlingam comes to Zoom after more than nine years at VMware, where he was most recently Senior Vice President, Cloud Services Development and Operations.



Reporting directly to Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan, Sankarlingam will oversee the company's engineering, product, and dev ops teams. Zoom recently announced that it will expand its engineering team with up to 500 new headcount based in Phoenix, Arizona and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Zoom has scaled impressively to meet the demands placed on it by the global health crisis and is making a meaningful difference in the work and lives of all that use it," said Sankarlingam. "I am excited to bring my expertise in scaling enterprise collaboration and cloud technology to help them lead the charge in connecting the world now and in the future."

"Having known Velchamy for years, I have admired both his incredible ability to relate to people and his deep understanding of, and experience in, building and implementing secure and scalable collaboration technology. Given the scale at which we operate and the importance of the communications happening on our platform, there is no time for delay and no room for error. Velchamy will help our product, engineering, and dev ops teams work lockstep to support our ever-expanding customer base around the world," said Yuan.

About Velchamy Sankarlingam

Velchamy Sankarlingam is President of Product and Engineering for Zoom. Prior to joining Zoom, Velchamy was Senior Vice President of Cloud Services Development and Operations at VMware and had roles across both R&D and IT. He managed a business unit in R&D and was also responsible for all infrastructure in the company, including building and operating one of the largest private clouds. Velchamy was also responsible for helping VMware transform to SaaS and the development of all business applications at VMware. Before joining VMware, Velchamy was Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Cisco where he was responsible for engineering and operations of Webex. Prior to that, Velchamy held Vice President positions at Webex (acquired by Cisco) and Presenter.com (acquired by Webex). He also worked at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture), IBM, Network Computing Devices, and Standard Microsystems. Velchamy is on the board of Bellus3D.

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and follow @zoom_us .

Zoom Press Relations

Colleen Rodriguez

Global Media Relations Lead

press@zoom.us