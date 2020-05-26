Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Pilz-Granate gibt Vollgas! Diese Aktie spielt in einer ganz anderen Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PGJ2 ISIN: US98980L1017 Ticker-Symbol: 5ZM 
Tradegate
26.05.20
15:47 Uhr
152,00 Euro
-9,50
-5,88 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
151,00151,5015:50
151,00151,5015:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2020 | 15:05
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Velchamy Sankarlingam Joins Zoom as President of Product and Engineering

Cloud and Collaboration Veteran to Lead Rapidly Expanding Functions

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2020 (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced that Velchamy Sankarlingam will join the company as the President of Engineering and Product, effective June 12. Sankarlingam comes to Zoom after more than nine years at VMware, where he was most recently Senior Vice President, Cloud Services Development and Operations.

Reporting directly to Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan, Sankarlingam will oversee the company's engineering, product, and dev ops teams. Zoom recently announced that it will expand its engineering team with up to 500 new headcount based in Phoenix, Arizona and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Zoom has scaled impressively to meet the demands placed on it by the global health crisis and is making a meaningful difference in the work and lives of all that use it," said Sankarlingam. "I am excited to bring my expertise in scaling enterprise collaboration and cloud technology to help them lead the charge in connecting the world now and in the future."

"Having known Velchamy for years, I have admired both his incredible ability to relate to people and his deep understanding of, and experience in, building and implementing secure and scalable collaboration technology. Given the scale at which we operate and the importance of the communications happening on our platform, there is no time for delay and no room for error. Velchamy will help our product, engineering, and dev ops teams work lockstep to support our ever-expanding customer base around the world," said Yuan.

About Velchamy Sankarlingam
Velchamy Sankarlingam is President of Product and Engineering for Zoom. Prior to joining Zoom, Velchamy was Senior Vice President of Cloud Services Development and Operations at VMware and had roles across both R&D and IT. He managed a business unit in R&D and was also responsible for all infrastructure in the company, including building and operating one of the largest private clouds. Velchamy was also responsible for helping VMware transform to SaaS and the development of all business applications at VMware. Before joining VMware, Velchamy was Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Cisco where he was responsible for engineering and operations of Webex. Prior to that, Velchamy held Vice President positions at Webex (acquired by Cisco) and Presenter.com (acquired by Webex). He also worked at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture), IBM, Network Computing Devices, and Standard Microsystems. Velchamy is on the board of Bellus3D.

About Zoom
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and follow @zoom_us.

Zoom Press Relations
Colleen Rodriguez
Global Media Relations Lead
press@zoom.us

Zoom Investor Relations
Tom McCallum
Head of Investor Relations
408.675.6738
investors@zoom.us

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.