Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Deploys Wrap Technologies' BolaWrap

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (NASDAQ:WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, reported that officers at Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Alabama have been trained on BolaWrap and are now carrying the remote restraint device in the field.

"We are always in search of new technology that will enhance the safety of the public and our deputies during their daily duties," said Sheriff Ron Abernathy of Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. "Responding to individuals who are suffering a mental health crisis can be dangerous to both the officers and the subject, especially when the situation involves a custodial arrest. The BolaWrap provides a way to take a combative subject into custody while reducing the chance of injury to the subject and the officers."

On Thursday, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office demonstrated BolaWrap for FOX 6 WBRC.

Deputy Keith Fair told WBRC, "We all first saw it. We were like, 'there's no way it's going to work,' and when they demonstrated it, we were all impressed with how it stopped someone."

Mike Rothans, Chief Operating Officer at Wrap Technologies, commented, "We are pleased with the decision by Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office to deploy BolaWrap. Sheriff Abernathy leads a well-respected and forward-thinking agency that understands the value of providing their officers with advanced technologies like BolaWrap."

The full story by FOX 6 WBRC and a video of the demonstration can be found here.

About Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to restrain an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap and Wrap are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

