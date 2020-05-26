Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc.: Shawn Dougherty Joins Clyra Medical Technologies as Chief Revenue Officer

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc., developer of innovative advanced antimicrobial products, today announced that Shawn Dougherty, experienced C-level executive responsible for several successful high-profile product launches, has joined the company to serve as its Chief Revenue Officer.

Shawn Dougherty is an entrepreneur with substantial experience growing sales and revenues for new and innovative products. Prior to joining Clyra, Shawn co-founded mophie, the number one selling battery case manufacturer for mobile devices in North America. As COO and founder, she helped mophie create the first juice pack battery case for the iPhone in North America and built an exclusive partnership with Apple. With time, they created a solid business structure, allowing the company to thrive and withstand rapid growth, both in the U.S. and internationally. mophie raised millions of dollars in multiple rounds of capital and debt facilities. Under Shawn's guidance and strategic vision, the company grew from three employees in a barn in Michigan to a multi-million-dollar business with 300+ employees in five facilities in California, Michigan, China, Hong Kong and Amsterdam.

Shawn joins the Clyra team as the company has just launched its FDA registered Clyraguard personal protection spray to help protect non-critical personal protective equipment from the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Clyraguard is a spray designed to help prevent cross contamination of the personal protective equipment worn by front-line healthcare workers by the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus, the cause of COVID-19 disease. Registered with the FDA as a Class I general purpose disinfectant, Clyraguard features an extremely high antimicrobial efficacy at 99.999% kill rate (complete inactivation), and the recent testing showed it inactivates the COVID-19 coronavirus below the limits of detection of the testing model.

More information about Clyraguard can be seen at the Clyra Medical website: www.clyramedical.com/clyraguard

About Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc.

Clyra Medical Technologies (www.ClyraMedical.com) offers patented and patent pending effective, and safe, advanced antimicrobial products. Clyra has developed an FDA 510(k)-cleared product offering a Wound Irrigation Solution for advanced wound care available to hospitals and physicians in the U.S.

In addition, Clyra offers Clyraguard Personal Protective Spray, an effective, long-lasting disinfectant for personal protective equipment.

Clyra products are designed to offer the highest standards of antimicrobial and antiviral activity that are tissue and skin friendly, non-staining and are effective against biofilms.

