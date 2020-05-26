"Best Practices Award" Recognizes Blue Ocean Robotics' UVD Robots in Disinfecting Against Viruses like COVID-19 as well as the company's other Service Robots; GoBe Robots and PTR Robots

As the global pandemic drives attention to the role professional service robots play in protecting people from infections, today, Blue Ocean Robotics announced that it has been selected by Frost Sullivan for its Best Practice "2020 European Professional Service Robots Product Leadership" Award thereby being honored as the leading professional service robotics company in Europe. The recognition was earned primarily based on the company's work with subsidiary UVD Robots, which combines autonomous robot technology with ultraviolet light to disinfect against viruses like COVID-19.

Before UVD Robots, six of the hospital doctors in one Gruppo Poloclinico Abano hospital in Sardinia (above) had been infected with coronavirus. Since the hospital started disinfecting with UVD Robots two months ago, no further cases have occurred at this hospital. (Photo: Business Wire)

Frost Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

"Being recognized by Frost Sullivan with a 'Best Practice Award' pays tribute to the heart, passion and drive we dedicate to creating innovation, development and commercial success," said Blue Ocean Robotics CEO Claus Risager. "At the same time, we are also very proud to develop robots that not only help solve the world's problems, but are also solid and lucrative investments for our owners from a business perspective."

A subsidiary of Blue Ocean Robotics, Denmark-based UVD Robots' innovative solution has been proven to eliminate pathogens within 10-15 minutes in a patient room. The company's self-driving, disinfecting robots have been rolled out to more than 50 countries worldwide, to date, with great success.

"Before we received the UVD robot, six doctors at our hospital in Sardinia had been infected with coronavirus," says Christiano Huscher, chief surgeon at Gruppo Poloclinico Abano, which operates a number of private hospitals in Italy and recently began using UVD robots. "Since we started using the robots two months ago to disinfect, we haven't had a single case of COVID-19 among doctors, nurses or patients."

Frost Sullivan Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that are predicted to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became the standard in the marketplace, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.

"Blue Ocean Robotics' flagship product, UVD Robots, especially enables hospitals to reduce disease transmission by killing 99.99 percent of bacteria and microorganisms," said Rohit Karthikeyan, Industry Manager with Frost Sullivan. "It is the first and only autonomous mobile robot that disinfects a variety of surfaces using UV-C light, giving it superior utility over competing solutions. Uniquely, the UVD robot can be easily controlled with a tablet."

The most recent data from the International Federation of Robotics showed an annual 61 percent growth in the number of service robots sold, corresponding to a total sale of 271,000 robots sold in the global market. Despite quite a bit of turbulence in the global market these months, Blue Ocean Robotics expects a strong four-digit percentage growth in total sales in 2020.

About Blue Ocean Robotics

Blue Ocean Robotics develops, produces and sells professional service robots primarily in healthcare, hospitality, construction, and agriculture. The portfolio of robots includes the brands; UVD Robots, a mobile robot for disinfection; GoBe Robots, a mobile telepresence robot for communication social inclusion and CO2 climate improvements; and PTR Robots, a mobile robot for safe patient handling and rehabilitation. Blue Ocean Robotics develops the robots from problem and idea all the way to scale up. Each robot is placed in its own subsidiary-venture company, making Blue Ocean Robotics the world's first Robot Venture Factory.

Blue Ocean Robotics awards and recognition:

2020:

Blue Ocean Robotics is named "European Champion" in the development and commercialization of service robots for professionals (B2B) by Frost Sullivan.

Blue Ocean Robotics wins the European Robot Industry Award, "euRobotics Tech Transfer Award, 2020".

Blue Ocean Robotics is named "Minicorn" and thus one of the 10 most promising technology companies in Denmark by the international analysis house Tracxn.

Blue Ocean Robotics awarded with participation in Tech Tours Growth 50, which is a shortlist of Europe's leading super-scale companies in the tech industry.

2019:

Blue Ocean Robotics wins one of the robotics industry's biggest international awards, the IERA Award 2019

Blue Ocean Robotics is named a "Gazelle" for the third year in a row by leading Danish business paper Børsen

Blue Ocean Robotics is a finalist in the competition to become Robot Company of the Year in Denmark

Technology Denmark honors Blue Ocean Robotics for its contribution to the Enterprise Pact to attract and develop talent.

2018

Blue Ocean Robotics is named a "Gazelle" for the second year in a row by leading Danish business paper Børsen

2017:

Nordic Startup Award: CEO and founder of Blue Ocean Robotics, Claus Risager, nominated at the awards ceremony as Founder of the Year.

Blue Ocean Robotics is named a "Gazelle" by leading Danish business paper Børsen.

2016:

Blue Ocean Robotics is in the top 3 of the Startup World Award for UVD Robots at the AUTOMATICA Fair in Munich.

Blue Ocean Robotics is included in "20 Most Promising Robotics Solution Providers 2016", prepared by CIO Review.

